Kendrion is a global player in high-quality electromagnetic systems that optimise safety, performance and comfort in automotive and industrial applications. The coronavirus pandemic creates a short-term uncertain market environment but the underlying demand for Kendrion's products is strong and it will benefit from multiple long-term disruptive trends, such as autonomous driving, electrification, emission reduction and industrial automation. Its valuation shows a discount to peers, which should gradually vanish when company targets are met.

