Regulatory News:
Legrand (Paris:LR):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of the issuer
|Identity code of the Issuer
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the financial
instrument
|Total daily volume (in
number of shares)
|Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares*
|Market (MIC Code)
|LEGRAND SA
|969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91
|4/12/2021
FR0010307819
25 494
82.49
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91
4/13/2021
FR0010307819
31 732
83.15
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91
4/14/2021
FR0010307819
47 000
82.21
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91
4/15/2021
FR0010307819
30 905
82.79
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91
4/16/2021
FR0010307819
11 233
82.79
XPAR
* Rounded to two decimal places
TOTAL
146 364
82.63
Société anonyme au capital de 1 069 790 984 euros
Siège social: 128, avenue du Maréchal de Lattre de Tassigny 87000 Limoges
421 259 615 RCS Limoges
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210419005378/en/
Contacts:
Legrand
LEGRAND-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de