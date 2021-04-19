Baby Food Market Size To Reach USD 96.3 Billion By 2027 at a CAGR of 6.0% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Baby Food Market is segmented by Product Type (Dried baby food, Milk Formula, Prepared Baby Food, And Others), and Distribution Channel (Supermarket, Hypermarket, Small Grocery Retailers, Health and Beauty Retailers, And Others). This report covers Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast from 2021 to 2027. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Food & Drink Category.

The global Baby Food Market size was valued at USD 67.3 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 96.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2027.

Major factors driving the growth of baby food market size are:

Increasing urban population, changing lifestyles of individuals due to the considerable rise in disposable incomes.

Significant increase in the count of working women population, leaves very less time for food preparation and breast-feeding the infants.

In the urban areas packaged baby foods are in demand, as they provide adequate amounts of nutrition for infants with very less effort.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF BABY FOOD MARKET SIZE

As the number of working women population grows, there is less time for food preparation and breastfeeding, which necessitates the use of high-quality baby food. The increase in the count of the working women population is expected to drive the baby food market size.

Promotional campaigns and low-cost baby food items are expected to boost the baby food market size. Promotional campaigns will help create awareness about baby food products, especially in the rural areas of developing countries where the adoption of baby food products is low.

Organic baby foods are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the organic baby food market players. Parents prefer organic baby items for their children due to concerns about their health and general well-being. Chemicals, pesticides, preservatives, hormones, and antibiotics are commonly absent from organic baby food, which is gaining popularity.

BABY FOOD MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The Milk formula segment of packaged baby food has the largest market share of 60.1% in 2019, followed by prepared baby food. The product category of prepared baby food, on the other hand, is expected to gain significant traction in the global market over the forecast period. The APAC area has a high concentration of milk formula baby food sales. Demand for prepared baby food, on the other hand, is mainly confined to developed regions.

In terms of distribution channels, the supermarket segment accounted for a large portion of the baby food market in 2019. Supermarkets are becoming more common as a result of the wide variety of consumer goods available under one roof, adequate parking space, and flexible operating hours. These stores carry a wide range of products in a given product category, giving customers more choices. However, the Small Grocery Retailers segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.6% from 2021-2027.

Asia-Pacific held the largest baby food market share of 40.0% in 2019 and is expected to continue its domination during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region's high birth rates and increasing buying power have boosted demand for baby food and milk formula-based products. Various companies engaged in intensive R&D activities in the baby food sector will be able to sell affordable baby food items in this area as a result of their efforts.

Key market segments

By Product type

Dried baby food

Milk formula

Prepared baby food

Other baby food

Distribution Channel

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

Small grocery retailers

Health and beauty retailers

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Russia



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia



South Korea



Indonesia



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



Argentina



UAE



South Africa



Saudi Arabia



Rest of LAMEA

Key Players:

Friesland Campina

Campbell Soups

Hain Celestial Group

Bellamy Organics.

Hero Group

Abbott Laboratories

Mead Johnson & Company, LLC

Perrigo Company plc

Danone

Nestlé

