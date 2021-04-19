Accomplished New Executives Adrian Kelly, John O'Connor, and Lou Jordano Join as Company Continues Explosive Growth and Leads Market with Innovative AI-powered Computer Vision Solutions for Retail

Everseen, the Visual AI company driving profitability for the world's largest retailers, today welcomed three new executives to help reinvent retail with AI-powered computer vision solutions that deliver enhanced customer experiences, optimize store logistics and improve operations. The new hires include Adrian Kelly, Head of Finance, John O'Connor, Head of Customer Success, and Lou Jordano, Head of Marketing.

"At Everseen, we're always thinking about the future needs of our customers," said Alan O'Herlihy, Everseen Founder and CEO. "These accomplished executives are innovative, creative thinkers who will help us find new ways to deliver the industry's most secure, scalable, and interoperable solutions. Our goal is to help our customers thrive."

Adrian Kelly brings a wealth of experience as a Global Finance Leader across a range of industries and jurisdictions. Prior to Everseen, Adrian spent several years leading McKesson's International Accounting Group, both in Ireland and the U.S., building out high performing teams across a number of jurisdictions. He also served as a Director on the Board of several McKesson companies. Adrian has also worked with Deloitte in Australia and with GlaxoSmithKline for a number of years and has a track record of developing and positioning Finance Functions for future growth and success.

John O'Connor is a 25 year veteran of the technology industry and has spent the last 20 years in customer leadership roles at AI software companies. His experience includes leading implementation teams, support teams, and customer success teams at Zilliant, DemandTec (now Acoustic), and Ariba (now SAP). Across these companies, John oversaw rapid growth, international expansion, and the creation of scalable processes with a focus on customer retention and happiness. John's background includes helping to drive new capabilities at many of the world's largest retailers.

Lou Jordano brings a successful track record of building and leading high impact teams within global enterprises and start-ups. Prior to Everseen, Lou served as Chief Marketing Officer for Building Engines, Inc., Crimson Hexagon (now Brandwatch), Attivio (Now ServiceNow), and Ektron (now Episerver). In each of his previous roles, Lou served as a creative change agent helping to reposition each company and implement value-based selling practices to achieve record license bookings.

The Everseen new hires join a growing team of experts including Daniela Falcusan, who joined Everseen in August 2020 as Emerging Technologies Research Director. Daniela leans on her nearly 20 years of experience creating and leading growth initiatives from the ground up at enterprise companies including HP and Microsoft. In her previous role as Global Senior Leader at Microsoft, Daniela managed a global business unit for the Azure CosmosDB product and led the Big Data Customer Support group in seven EMEA countries. As a Senior Research and Development Manager at HP, Daniela managed the Automation Product "Operations Orchestration Content" aimed at empowering end-to-end IT process automation.

Everseen has quickly expanded from a single product designed to reduce shrink at checkouts to a Visual AI company whose proprietary platform digitizes critical business processes, empowering retailers to map, re-invent, optimize and control these processes in real-time. Everseen's visionary technology helps retail customers to re-invent asset protection, customer engagement and logistics on a global scale.

About Everseen

The world's largest enterprises rely on Everseen's AI-driven computer vision solutions to realize transformational outcomes at global scale. By delivering efficiencies throughout their entire value chains, we enable our customers to respond faster and with greater precision to market demands and day-to-day business requirements. For the largest retailers, this often means minimizing asset shrinkage, streamlining logistics and in-store operations as well as delivering a better customer experience.

At Everseen, we passionately believe that if you can see everything, you can fix anything. With innovation as our polestar, we are at the epicenter of a generational convergence of forces, such as AI, computer vision, edge, IoT, and 5G. We are uniquely able to maximize their combined potential to deliver solutions that unlock significant new business opportunities that drive radical value for our customers.

