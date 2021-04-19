MND: First detachable ropeways system awarded for MND in the United-States of America

MND, the French industrial group specializing in ropeway mobility, snowmaking systems, mountain safety and sensational leisure infrastructures, continues to support the development of Waterville Valley Ski Resort in the Northeast United States, where the Group will build its first North American detachable 6-seater chairlift. This lift installation, worth 9 million USD, will be completed over a two year period, with completion in 2022.

Mr. Tim Smith, President and General Manager of Waterville Valley Resort, said: "We have developed a strong partnership with MND over the last 4 years, including the installation of conveyors, a surface lift, and significant snowmaking system upgrades. We are confident in continuing to work with them as a partner for this strategic project. Replacing our White Peaks lift is the most important project in our investment plan for the existing resort footprint, and will continue our work to enhance the guest experience at Waterville Valley Resort. This will be one of the largest upcoming lift projects in the Northeast United States. This lift represents the best technology in the market today and we are pleased to extend our partnership with MND."

Xavier Gallot-Lavallée, Chairman and CEO of MND, said: "We have been partners with Waterville Valley Resort since 2017 and are pleased to be continuing our collaboration. This project will expand our position in the U.S. market by building our first detachable ropeway transportation system in the United States. North American resorts are demonstrating their willingness to renew their offerings by investing in safety, comfort and customer experience while controlling investments and optimizing operation and maintenance costs. Waterville Valley is a perfect example of this approach, and our teams are mobilized to support these developments with our technology and service offerings both on East and West Coasts of the United-States."

The new detachable chairlift will replace the resort's main lift, the 1988 "White Peaks Express", which transports skiers from the base area to the summit. The new chairlift will increase transport capacity to 3,000 people per hour and offer both comfort and reliability with the latest 6-person bubble seats featuring Design by Porsche Design Studio.The detachable clamp technology used and the construction of a garage to store the seats will improve the system availability and decrease maintenance costs.

This is a turnkey project with MND providing design, project management, equipment fabrication, construction, installation, start-up and operator training. This lift will be constructed by MND in the framework of its strategic commercial and industrial alliance with Bartholet. MND will rely on its subsidiary MND North America and its local partners. The civil works will be partly completed this year with the installation of the equipment in 2022, for opening operations in the 2022-2023 ski season.

Waterville Valley, a New Hampshire resort in the Northeast United States, initiated a major investment program in 2017 to renew the attractiveness of the ski area. As part of this program, MND built two conveyor belts for the beginner ski area, a surface lift, and a complete modernization of the snowmaking system, including more than 400 latest generation snow guns.

Technical specifications of the new White Peaks Express 6-passenger detachable chairlift:

Length: 5700' (1740 meters)

Vertical drop: 1585' (483 m)

Speed: 1000 ft/min (5 m/s)

Power input at speed: 845 HP (630 kW)

Capacity: 3000 p/h, with 100 6-place "Design by Porsche Studio" bubble chairlifts

About Waterville Valley Resort

Waterville Valley is a four-season resort set on 540 private acres surrounded by 360° of National Forest. Sitting atop the 4,004-foot Mt. Tecumseh, "New Hampshire's Family Resort" features 265 acres of skiable terrain, a vertical drop of 2,020 feet, 62 trails, 12 lifts, and 74k of groomed Nordic terrain and dining in the Town Square as well as a variety of lodging options, including country inns, condominiums, and all-suite hotels.

For more information, visit waterville.com.

About MND

MND is a French industrial group specializing in ropeway mobility, snowmaking systems, mountain safety and sensational leisure infrastructures. With more than 3,000 customers in 49 countries, MND contributes daily to the mobility, leisure and safety of all by offering proven and sustainable solutions based on its experience in the mountains. Based in Savoie, France, MND has 300 employees and relies on 7 international distribution subsidiaries and 28 distributors to develop its activities worldwide. MND is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (FR0011584549 - ALMND).

Learn more: www.mnd.com

About MND in the United States

MND has been present in the United States for 10 years with a Western office located in Eagle, Colorado and an Eastern office in Laconia, New Hampshire. In the United States, MND is present in avalanche risk prevention, snowmaking systems, ski lifts and ski area safety equipments.

