Montag, 19.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Core One Labs! Eine aufregende Entwicklung…
WKN: A1JHAP ISIN: US71922G2093 
19.04.21
14:49 Uhr
15,500 Euro
+0,100
+0,65 %
PhosAgro Launches Test Production at new MAP Line in Volkhov

OJSC PhosAgro (PHOR) 
19-Apr-2021 / 19:20 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
For Immediate Release 19 April 2021 
 
 
 
Volkhov, Leningrad region - PhosAgro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated 
phosphate-based fertilizer producers, announces the launch of its new production line at the Volkhov production site. 
The new plant, together with a power station, are being built as part of PhosAgro's strategy to 2025. 
 
The new production facility, which has a capacity of 300 thousand tonnes per year, produced the first batch of MAP, a 
nitrogen-phosphorous fertilizer, which is in demand both in the Russian market and abroad. 
 
Once the construction of the entire factory is completed, the production site's annual capacity will more than 
quadruple to 880 thousand tonnes of fertilizer. Work is currently under way to build two more production lines. The 
final phase will be the launch of a water-soluble MAP shop. In addition, the sulphuric and phosphoric acid production 
lines are undergoing comprehensive upgrades. 
 
The construction of a power plant with a capacity of 32 MW is also under way, which will provide for 85% of the 
enterprise's electricity needs. The power plant will operate on process steam from sulphuric acid production. At the 
same time, support infrastructure for the new production facilities is being developed, including a railway junction, 
warehouses for raw materials (phosphate rock, sulphuric acid, ammonia and mineral fertilizers), power distribution 
systems and equipment, and a chemical treatment station. 
 
Total investments in the project will exceed RUB 28 billion. The best available technologies are being used in the 
construction, and the new plant will comply with the strictest Russian and European environmental laws. 
 
About us 
 
PhosAgro (www.phosagro.ru) is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in 
terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and 
higher. PhosAgro's environmentally friendly fertilizers stand out for their high efficiency, and they do not lead to 
the contamination of soils with heavy metals. 
 
The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/NPK 
/NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39%, a top-three producer of MAP/DAP 
globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and 
Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RAFP). 
 
PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, more than 50 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and 
sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in over 100 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited 
continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia. 
 
PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and global depositary receipts (GDRs) for shares trade on the 
London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI 
Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes. 
 
More information about PhosAgro can be found on the website: www.phosagro.ru. 
 
 
 
© 2021 Dow Jones News
