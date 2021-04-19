Annual General Meeting of Kuros Biosciences approves majority of resolutions

Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, April 19, 2021 - Kuros Biosciences (SIX:KURN) today announced that its Annual General Meeting approved the majority of the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors. Two proposed resolutions relating to the grant of options to the Board of Directors and to an amendment of the Articles for an increase in the conditional capital for employee share options did not reach the required majority.

The Annual General Meeting approved the Annual Report, the Annual Financial Statements, and Consolidated Financial Statements for the year 2020 and took note of the Reports of the Auditors. Shareholders discharged the Board and the Executive Committee, voted in favor of the proposed appropriation of the Annual Results and approved the cash compensation for the members of the Board and the Executive Committee.

Clemens van Blitterswijk was re-elected as Chairman and Leanna Caron, Joost de Bruijn, Scott P. Bruder and Oliver Walker were re-elected as members of the Board. Chris Fair was elected as new Board Member and as new member of the Compensation Committee and Mrs. Caron and Oliver Walker were re-elected as members of the Compensation Committee. The law firm Keller KLG, Zürich was re-elected as independent Proxy. PricewaterhouseCoopers were confirmed for another one-year term as the Company's auditor.

The Annual General Meeting further approved the adjustment to the articles of association regarding the conversion of registered shares into bearer shares as well as the capital reduction through a decrease of nominal value of shares, the latter being a technical step which does not amount to a disbursement or dividend to shareholders.

The required 2/3 majority on an increase and adjustment of the conditional share capital for Employee Participation (up to 1,200,000 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.10 each) was not reached.

The Annual General Meeting took place as a virtual meeting at the Company's headquarters in Schlieren. 8,186,443 shares or 24.9% of a total of 32,811,378 shares were represented.

About Kuros Biosciences AG

Kuros Biosciences is a leader in next generation synthetic bone graft technologies for targeted and controlled bone healing. Kuros's bone graft substitute, MagnetOs, is commercialized in the U.S. and UK for use in posterolateral spinal fusions. Kuros's lead product in development, Fibrin PTH, a drug-biologic combination for spinal interbody fusion, has entered into a phase 2 clinical trial in the U.S. Kuros is located in Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, Bilthoven, The Netherlands and Burlington (MA), U.S. The Company is listed according to the International Reporting Standard on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol KURN. Visitwww.kurosbio.comfor additional information on Kuros, its science and product pipeline.

