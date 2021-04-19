Classworx: ClassWorx Announces Upcoming Event with Charles Strongo, CEO of Global Wholehealth Partners (OTC PINK:GWHP), on Monday April 26, 2021 at 10 AM EST

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2021 / Classworx, Inc., formerly known as Chill N Out Cryotherapy Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO) and owner of ClassWorx.com, a virtual online directory for anyone offering Virtual Events, is proud to announce an upcoming interview with Charles Strongo, CEO of Global WholeHealth Partners (OTC PINK:GWHP), next week on April 26, 2021 at 10 AM EST. The interview with Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation will be a discussion on FDA Approved Diagnostic Tests.

Classworx is the leading virtual instructor directory that provides a place for instructors, performers, and professionals to host live events via Zoom and earn money from attendees via Stripe. Anyone can use the ClassWorx platform to host classes, seminars, events, one-on-one training sessions and more to earn a living remotely. Instructors join Classworx, set up their profile, link their Zoom and Stripe Accounts and post their class or event schedule for attendees to find. During setup, instructors have the ability to include pictures, a video, a bio and their schedule that displays upcoming classes. Instructors are also able to offer free events if they choose to do so.

In addition to instructors and students, Classworx is also offering its services to anyone including individuals, businesses, musicians, celebrities and athletes who want to communicate in a virtual setting, or to create their own profiles and provide visitors information of when they will be virtually available and what they will be covering during those times.

ClassWorx has an upcoming interview with Global WholeHealth Partners. The event, Interview - Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation (GWHP) with CEO Charles Strongo, will take place on Monday, April 26, 2021 at 10 AM EST. The interview is scheduled to last 30 minutes and will cover FDA approved diagnostic testing kits. The interview is available at no cost to attendees. Reserve your space for the interview now.

Classworx offers interviews through Zoom. To request an interview package, please contact Classworx at 470-448-4734 or by email at classworx@classworx.com.

About Global WholeHealth Partners

Our focus is encompassing, improving, and preserving the quality of life by providing fast, adequate and accurate test results to prompt early treatment and cut cost of accumulated diseases all over the world.

By so doing, GWHP has led the fight against vector-borne terminal diseases such as Ebola, ZIKA, Dengue, Malaria, Influenza and Tuberculosis, Corona Viruses, and among other vector borne diseases.

What We Do:

GWHP provides cutting edge technology using In-vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Real-Time PCR Machines that detect between 1 1⁄2 hours and Rapid Diagnostic Testing (RDT) Serum Plasma that detect between 15 -20 minutes, which predict diseases ahead of its industry competitors.

Mission:

GWHP is committed to building long term shareholder value through the vertical integration of proven, well established business that effectively and efficiently control disease outbreak and significantly reducing health care costs.

Vision Statement:

Our vision is to lead the industry in infectious disease diagnostics and provide molecular solutions that lessen the time to diagnose medical results, empower healthcare professionals to make better diagnostic decisions, and lower healthcare costs.

Competitive Advantage:

GWHP has partnered with several companies in the health care industry and enjoy the power, resources and availability to vertically integrate. GWHP can identify a new virus and create a specific test within 8 -12 weeks and for a fraction of the cost of its competitors. Global WholeHealth Partners is the only company with the Rapid Diagnostic Kits to test for Ebola and ZIKA.

The Rapid Diagnostic Kits do not have to be refrigerated and last up to 18 months.

About Classworx, Inc. (formerly known as Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc.)

Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO), a Delaware Corporation, owns and operates ClassWorx.com. Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. currently trades on the OTC Pinks under the stock symbol CHNO. Classworx provides an internet-based, global network-directory of people offering Virtual classes or events utilizing video conferencing to remotely deliver individual or group instruction in a broad range of disciplines ("virtual classes"). The Company is based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area spans a global outreach through the worldwide web.

