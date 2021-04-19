The Dixie Group Announces Ransomware Attack

DALTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2021 / On April 17, 2021, The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) (the "Company") detected a ransomware attack on portions of its information technology systems. Response protocols were initiated immediately to contain the attack, and the Company is working with cybersecurity experts as well as the appropriate legal authorities to investigate this incident.

The Company's internal resources are working actively with multiple external cyber defense teams to assess the situation, mitigate the impact, and to restore its operating systems to full functionality as soon as possible.

The Company is assessing the potential effect on its operations and financial results while actively managing the situation to limit its impact.

The Dixie Group (www.thedixiegroup.com) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of carpet and rugs to higher-end residential and commercial customers through the Fabrica International, Masland Carpets, Dixie Home, AtlasMasland, and Dixie International brands.

