Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 19, 2021) - PeakMetrics today announced it received a BAE Systems Partner 2 Win Supplier of the Year Award for "FAST Labs Technology Innovation Partner of the Year" for exceptional performance and contributions to supply chain success in 2020 for BAE Systems, Inc.'s Electronic Systems sector. PeakMetrics was honored at a virtual ceremony and was selected from the pool of suppliers that worked with BAE Systems in 2020.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Click image above to view full announcement.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems provides some of the world's most advanced, technology-led defense, aerospace, and security solutions. The company employs a skilled workforce of more than 83,000 employees worldwide and has operations in 30 U.S. states. Working with customers and local partners, BAE Systems develops, engineers, manufactures, and supports products and systems to deliver military capability, protect national security and people, and keep critical information and infrastructure secure.



About PeakMetrics

PeakMetrics extracts insights and creates actionable data from millions of unstructured, cross-channel media datasets in real-time. It does this by aggregating all types of social and traditional media and then uses machine learning to predict how messages will develop and spread online. PeakMetrics has been battle-tested on some of today's most complex media issues - from responding to crisis management situations to combating state-sponsored disinformation. The company is a Techstars backed company. www.peakmetrics.com





Contacts:

Nick Loui

323-553-5888

info@peakmetrics.com

Source: PeakMetrics

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80895