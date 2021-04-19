Regulatory News:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) today announced that as of 16 April 2021, the record date for the PSH Annual General Meeting of shareholders, the total voting rights in PSH were 399,039,844. There were 199,120,882 Public Shares and 1 Special Voting Share (held by PS Holdings Independent Voting Company Limited) outstanding. The share classes have 1 vote and 199,918,962 votes per share, respectively.



Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund that makes concentrated investments principally in North American domiciled companies.

