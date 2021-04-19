Growing Hybrid Cloud Platform Adoption; Return to Revenue Growth; Strong Cash Flow
Highlights
First Quarter:
- GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $1.06; Operating (non-GAAP) EPS of $1.77
- Revenue of $17.7 billion, up 1 percent (down 2 percent adjusting for currency)
-- Cloud Cognitive Software up 4 percent (up 1 percent adjusting for currency)
-- Systems up 4 percent (up 2 percent adjusting for currency)
-- Global Business Services up 2 percent (down 1 percent adjusting for currency)
- Total cloud revenue of $6.5 billion, up 21 percent (up 18 percent adjusting for divested businesses and currency)
-- Cloud revenue of $26.3 billion over last 12 months, up 19 percent (up 18 percent adjusting for divested businesses and currency)
- Red Hat revenue up 17 percent (up 15 percent adjusting for currency), normalized for historical comparability
- GAAP gross profit margin of 46.3 percent, up 120 basis points; Operating (non-GAAP) gross profit margin of 47.3 percent, up 110 basis points
- Net cash from operating activities of $4.9 billion, up $0.4 billion; adjusted free cash flow of $2.2 billion, up $0.8 billion
-- Over last 12 months: Net cash from operating activities of $18.6 billion; adjusted free cash flow of $11.6 billion
- Debt reduced by $5.1 billion since year end 2020
IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced first-quarter 2021 earnings results.
"Strong performance this quarter in cloud, driven by increasing client adoption of our hybrid cloud platform, and growth in software and consulting enabled us to get off to a solid start for the year," said Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman and chief executive officer. "While we have more work to do, we are confident we can achieve full-year revenue growth and meet our adjusted free cash flow target in 2021."
FIRST QUARTER 2021
Pre-tax
Gross
Diluted
Net
Pre-tax
Income
Profit
EPS
Income
Income
Margin
Margin
GAAP from Continuing Operations
1.06
1.0B
0.9B
5.1
46.3
Year/Year
(19)
(19)
NM
5.4
Pts
1.2
Pts
Operating (Non-GAAP)
1.77
1.6B
1.8B
10.0
47.3
Year/Year
(4)
(3)
158
6.1
Pts
1.1
Pts
NM-Not meaningful
"In the first quarter we continued to improve the fundamentals of our business model," said James Kavanaugh, IBM senior vice president and chief financial officer. "With strong cash generation and disciplined financial management, we increased investments in our hybrid cloud and AI capabilities, while significantly deleveraging in the quarter and supporting our commitment to a secure and growing dividend."
Cash Flow and Balance Sheet
In the first quarter, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $4.9 billion, or $2.1 billion excluding Global Financing receivables. IBM's free cash flow was $1.5 billion, which includes $0.6 billion of cash impacts from the company's structural actions initiated in the fourth quarter of 2020 and the transaction costs associated with the separation of the managed infrastructure services business. IBM's adjusted free cash flow, excluding these cash impacts, was $2.2 billion. The company returned $1.5 billion to shareholders in dividends.
Over the last 12 months, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $18.6 billion. IBM's free cash flow for the last 12 months was $11.0 billion. The company's adjusted free cash flow, excluding cash impacts as described above, was $11.6 billion.
IBM ended the first quarter with $11.3 billion of cash on hand (includes marketable securities), down $3.0 billion from year-end 2020. Debt, including Global Financing debt of $18.3 billion, totaled $56.4 billion, down $5.1 billion since the end of 2020, and down $16.6 billion since closing the Red Hat acquisition.
Segment Results for First Quarter
- Cloud Cognitive Software (includes Cloud Data Platforms, Cognitive Applications and Transaction Processing Platforms) -revenues of $5.4 billion, up 3.8 percent (up 0.8 percent adjusting for currency). Cloud Data Platforms grew 13 percent (up 10 percent adjusting for currency), led by the company's hybrid cloud platform and Cloud Pak growth. Cognitive Applications grew 4 percent (up 2 percent adjusting for currency), led by growth in Security. Transaction Processing Platforms declined 12 percent (down 15 percent adjusting for currency). Cloud revenue up 38 percent (up 34 percent adjusting for currency). Gross profit margin up 60 basis points.
- Global Business Services (includes Consulting, Application Management and Global Process Services) - revenues of $4.2 billion, up 2.4 percent (down 1.4 percent adjusting for currency), with growth in Consulting and Global Process Services. Application Management revenue declined. Cloud revenue up 33 percent (up 28 percent adjusting for currency). Gross profit margin up 100 basis points.
- Global Technology Services (includes Infrastructure Cloud Services and Technology Support Services) revenues of $6.4 billion, down 1.5 percent (down 5.3 percent adjusting for currency). Infrastructure Cloud Services and Technology Support Services declined. Cloud revenue up 6 percent (up 2 percent adjusting for currency). Gross profit margin up 60 basis points.
- Systems (includes Systems Hardware and Operating Systems Software) - revenues of $1.4 billion, up 4.3 percent (up 2.2 percent adjusting for currency), led by IBM Z, while Power and Storage Systems declined. Operating Systems Software declined. Cloud revenue up 23 percent (up 21 percent adjusting for currency). Gross profit margin up 430 basis points.
- Global Financing (includes financing and used equipment sales) - revenues of $240 million, down 20.0 percent (down 21.9 percent adjusting for currency), driven by lower financing volumes and sale of receivables.
Full-Year 2021 Expectations
The company expects to grow revenue for the full year 2021 based on mid-April 2021 foreign exchange rates. The company also expects adjusted free cash flow of $11 billion to $12 billion in 2021. Adjusted free cash flow expectations exclude approximately $3 billion of cash impacts from the company's structural actions initiated in the fourth quarter of 2020 and the transaction costs associated with the separation of the managed infrastructure services business.
Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the following: a downturn in economic environment and client spending budgets; a failure of the company's innovation initiatives; damage to the company's reputation; risks from investing in growth opportunities; failure of the company's intellectual property portfolio to prevent competitive offerings and the failure of the company to obtain necessary licenses; the possibility that the proposed separation of the managed infrastructure services unit of the company's Global Technology Services segment will not be completed within the anticipated time period or at all, the possibility of disruption or unanticipated costs in connection with the proposed separation or the possibility that the separation will not achieve its intended benefits; the company's ability to successfully manage acquisitions, alliances and dispositions, including integration challenges, failure to achieve objectives, the assumption of liabilities, and higher debt levels; fluctuations in financial results; impact of local legal, economic, political, health and other conditions; the company's failure to meet growth and productivity objectives; ineffective internal controls; the company's use of accounting estimates; impairment of the company's goodwill or amortizable intangible assets; the company's ability to attract and retain key employees and its reliance on critical skills; impacts of relationships with critical suppliers; product quality issues; impacts of business with government clients; reliance on third party distribution channels and ecosystems; cybersecurity and data privacy considerations; adverse effects from environmental matters, tax matters; legal proceedings and investigatory risks; the company's pension plans; currency fluctuations and customer financing risks; impact of changes in market liquidity conditions and customer credit risk on receivables; risk factors related to IBM securities; and other risks, uncertainties and factors discussed in the company's Form 10-Qs, Form 10-K and in the company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or in materials incorporated therein by reference. Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.
Presentation of Information in this Press Release
In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the company's results as determined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company has also disclosed in this press release the following non-GAAP information, which management believes provides useful information to investors:
IBM results
- adjusting for currency (i.e., at constant currency);
- total cloud revenue adjusting for divested businesses and currency;
- Red Hat revenue normalized for historical comparability;
- presenting operating (non-GAAP) earnings per share amounts and related income statement items;
- net cash from operating activities, excluding Global Financing receivables;
- free cash flow;
- adjusted free cash flow.
The rationale for management's use of these non-GAAP measures is included in Exhibit 99.2 in the Form 8-K that includes this press release and is being submitted today to the SEC.
Conference Call and Webcast
IBM's regular quarterly earnings conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. EDT, today. The Webcast may be accessed via a link at https://www.ibm.com/investor/events/earnings-1q21. Presentation charts will be available shortly before the Webcast.
Financial Results Below (certain amounts may not add due to use of rounded numbers; percentages presented are calculated from the underlying whole-dollar amounts).
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS
(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2021
2020
REVENUE
Cloud Cognitive Software
5,437
5,238
Global Business Services
4,234
4,136
Global Technology Services
6,370
6,467
Systems
1,427
1,368
Global Financing
240
299
Other
23
62
TOTAL REVENUE
17,730
17,571
GROSS PROFIT
8,204
7,922
GROSS PROFIT MARGIN
Cloud Cognitive Software
76.0
75.4
Global Business Services
28.2
27.2
Global Technology Services
34.5
34.0
Systems
54.5
50.2
Global Financing
31.9
40.7
TOTAL GROSS PROFIT MARGIN
46.3
45.1
EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME
S,G&A
5,174
5,955
R,D&E
1,630
1,625
Intellectual property and custom development income
(147)
(116)
Other (income) and expense
362
182
Interest expense
280
326
TOTAL EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME
7,299
7,972
INCOME/(LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
BEFORE INCOME TAXES
905
(49)
Pre-tax margin
5.1
(0.3)
Provision for/(Benefit from) income taxes
(51)
(1,226)
Effective tax rate
(5.6)
NM
INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
956
1,176
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
Income/(Loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
(1)
(1)
NET INCOME
955
1,175
EARNINGS/(LOSS) PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK
Assuming Dilution
Continuing Operations
1.06
1.31
Discontinued Operations
0.00
0.00
TOTAL
1.06
1.31
Basic
Continuing Operations
1.07
1.32
Discontinued Operations
0.00
0.00
TOTAL
1.07
1.32
WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING (M's)
Assuming Dilution
901.7
895.0
Basic
893.6
888.0
|_________________________________
NM-Not meaningful
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Unaudited)
At
At
March 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in Millions)
2021
2020
ASSETS:
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
10,531
13,212
Restricted cash
142
463
Marketable securities
600
600
Notes and accounts receivable trade, net
6,458
7,132
Short-term financing receivables, net
8,822
10,892
Other accounts receivable, net
787
714
Inventories
1,828
1,839
Deferred costs
2,223
2,107
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,647
2,206
Total Current Assets
34,038
39,165
Property, plant and equipment, net
9,452
10,040
Operating right-of-use assets, net
4,483
4,686
Long-term financing receivables, net
5,922
7,086
Prepaid pension assets
7,800
7,610
Deferred costs
2,336
2,449
Deferred taxes
8,953
9,241
Goodwill
59,984
59,617
Intangibles, net
13,535
13,796
Investments and sundry assets
2,125
2,282
Total Assets
148,629
155,971
LIABILITIES:
Current Liabilities:
Taxes
2,640
3,301
Short-term debt
5,198
7,183
Accounts payable
4,140
4,908
Deferred income
14,197
12,833
Operating lease liabilities
1,337
1,357
Other liabilities
9,031
10,287
Total Current Liabilities
36,542
39,869
Long-term debt
51,206
54,355
Retirement related obligations
17,346
18,248
Deferred income
4,153
4,301
Operating lease liabilities
3,379
3,574
Other liabilities
14,489
14,897
Total Liabilities
127,116
135,244
EQUITY:
IBM Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock
56,788
56,556
Retained earnings
162,218
162,717
Treasury stock at cost
(169,360)
(169,339)
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)
(28,257)
(29,337)
Total IBM Stockholders' Equity
21,389
20,597
Noncontrolling interests
124
129
Total Equity
21,513
20,727
Total Liabilities and Equity
148,629
155,971
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
CASH FLOW ANALYSIS
(Unaudited)
Trailing Twelve
Three Months Ended
Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
(Dollars in Millions)
2021
2020
2021
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities per GAAP:
4,914
4,476
18,635
Less: change in Global Financing (GF) Receivables
2,863
2,381
4,831
Capital Expenditures, Net
(529)
(737)
(2,835)
Free Cash Flow
1,522
1,358
10,969
Structural actions initiated in 4Q20 Spin-off charges (1)
631
680
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
2,153
1,358
11,649
Free Cash Flow
1,522
1,358
10,969
Acquisitions
(1,120)
(13)
(1,442)
Divestitures
(15)
26
461
Dividends
(1,457)
(1,440)
(5,815)
Non-GF Debt
(1,725)
3,503
(5,007)
Other (includes GF Net Receivables and GF Debt)
(207)
(426)
88
Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-term Marketable Securities
(3,002)
3,008
(744)
|_________________________________
(1) Includes cash impacts incurred in the period related to structural actions initiated in 4Q20 and spin-off related costs.
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
CASH FLOW
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
(Dollars in Millions)
2021
2020
Net Income from Operations
955
1,175
Depreciation/Amortization of Intangibles
1,672
1,635
Stock-based Compensation
213
189
Working Capital Other
(789)
(905)
Global Financing A/R
2,863
2,381
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
4,914
4,476
Capital Expenditures, net of payments proceeds
(529)
(737)
Divestitures, net of cash transferred
(15)
26
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(1,120)
(13)
Marketable Securities Other Investments, net
(335)
(178)
Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Investing Activities
(2,000)
(902)
Debt, net of payments proceeds
(4,299)
1,356
Dividends
(1,457)
(1,440)
Common Stock Transactions Other
(26)
(31)
Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Financing Activities
(5,783)
(115)
Effect of Exchange Rate changes on Cash
(134)
(403)
Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
(3,002)
3,057
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
SEGMENT DATA
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2021
Cloud &
Global
Global
Cognitive
Business
Technology
Global
(Dollars in Millions)
Software
Services
Services
Systems
Financing
Revenue
External
5,437
4,234
6,370
1,427
240
Internal
832
55
313
189
168
Total Segment Revenue
6,269
4,289
6,683
1,616
408
Pre-tax Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations
1,428
390
140
(2)
166
Pre-tax Margin
22.8
9.1
2.1
(0.1)
40.8
Change YTY Revenue External
3.8
2.4
(1.5)
4.3
(20.0)
Change YTY Revenue External @constant currency
0.8
(1.4)
(5.3)
2.2
(21.9)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
Cloud &
Global
Global
Cognitive
Business
Technology
Global
(Dollars in Millions)
Software
Services
Services
Systems
Financing
Revenue
External
5,238
4,136
6,467
1,368
299
Internal
813
46
294
148
212
Total Segment Revenue
6,052
4,183
6,761
1,516
511
Pre-tax Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations
933
271
(178)
(217)
194
Pre-tax Margin
15.4
6.5
(2.6)
(14.3)
37.9
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2021
Continuing Operations
Acquisition-
Retirement-
Tax
Spin-off-
Related
Related
Reform
Related
Operating
GAAP
Adjustments (1)
Adjustments (2)
Impacts
Charges (4)
(Non-GAAP)
Gross Profit
8,204
175
3
8,382
Gross Profit Margin
46.3
1.0
Pts
Pts
Pts
0.0
Pts
47.3
S,G&A
5,174
(293)
(58)
4,823
R,D&E
1,630
1,630
Other (Income) Expense
362
(1)
(343)
18
Interest Expense
280
280
Total Expense Other (Income)
7,299
(294)
(343)
(58)
6,604
Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations
905
469
343
61
1,777
Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing Operations
5.1
2.6
Pts
1.9
Pts
Pts
0.3
Pts
10.0
Provision for/(Benefit from) Income Taxes (3)
(51)
104
61
49
15
179
Effective Tax Rate
(5.6)
7.3
Pts
4.5
Pts
2.7
Pts
1.0
Pts
10.1
Income from Continuing Operations
956
365
282
(49)
46
1,599
Income Margin from Continuing Operations
5.4
2.1
Pts
1.6
Pts
(0.3)
Pts
0.3
Pts
9.0
Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share: Continuing Operations
1.06
0.40
0.31
(0.05)
0.05
1.77
Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
Continuing Operations
Acquisition-
Retirement-
Tax
Spin-off-
Related
Related
Reform
Related
Operating
GAAP
Adjustments (1)
Adjustments (2)
Impacts
Charges (4)
(Non-GAAP)
Gross Profit
7,922
188
8,110
Gross Profit Margin
45.1
1.1
Pts
Pts
Pts
Pts
46.2
S,G&A
5,955
(285)
5,670
R,D&E
1,625
1,625
Other (Income) Expense
182
(1)
(264)
(83)
Interest Expense
326
326
Total Expense Other (Income)
7,972
(285)
(264)
7,422
Pre-tax Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations
(49)
473
264
688
Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing Operations
(0.3)
2.7
Pts
1.5
Pts
Pts
Pts
3.9
Provision for/(Benefit from) Income Taxes (3)
(1,226)
102
14
149
(961)
Income from Continuing Operations
1,176
371
250
(149)
1,649
Income Margin from Continuing Operations
6.7
2.1
Pts
1.4
Pts
(0.8)
Pts
Pts
9.4
Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share: Continuing Operations
1.31
0.42
0.28
(0.17)
1.84
|_________________________________
(1) Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in process R&D, transaction costs, applicable restructuring and related expenses, tax charges related to acquisition integration and pre-closing charges, such as financing costs.
(2) Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan curtailments/settlements and pension insolvency costs and other costs.
(3) Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the As Reported pre-tax income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results. The effective tax rate is not displayed as the calculated rate for the three months ended March 31, 2020 is not meaningful.
(4) Managed infrastructure services spin-off charges primarily relate to transaction and third-party support costs, business separation and applicable employee retention fees, pension settlements and related tax charges.
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Trailing Twelve Months
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2021
Cloud Revenue Adjusting for Divested Businesses and Currency
Change YTY
Change YTY
Cloud revenue as reported
21.3
19.2
Impact from divested businesses
0.3
Pts
1.0
Pts
Currency impact
(4.0)
Pts
(1.7)
Pts
Cloud revenue adjusting for divested businesses and currency (non-GAAP)
17.7
18.4
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2021
Red Hat Revenue, Normalized for Historical Comparability
Change YTY
Red Hat Revenue GAAP growth rate (1)
53
Impact from purchase accounting deferred revenue and intercompany adjustments (2)
(35)
Pts
Red Hat revenue growth rate, normalized for historical comparability (non-GAAP)
17
Impact from currency
(3)
Pts
Red Hat revenue growth rate, normalized for historical comparability and adjusting for currency (non-GAAP)
15
|_________________________________
(1) Represents change in GAAP revenue as reported by IBM, which is included in the Cloud Cognitive Software segment.
(2) Represents change in the first-quarter 2021 impact of the deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustment and adjustments to add back revenue which was eliminated for sales between Red Hat and IBM. This line represents revenue that would have been recognized by Red Hat under GAAP if the acquisition had not occurred, but was not recognized by IBM due to purchase accounting and intercompany adjustments.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210419005873/en/
Contacts:
IBM
Sarah Meron, 347-891-1770
sarah.meron@ibm.com
John Bukovinsky, 732-618-3531
jbuko@us.ibm.com