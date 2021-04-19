Growing Hybrid Cloud Platform Adoption; Return to Revenue Growth; Strong Cash Flow

Highlights

First Quarter:

GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $1.06; Operating (non-GAAP) EPS of $1.77

Revenue of $17.7 billion, up 1 percent (down 2 percent adjusting for currency)

-- Cloud Cognitive Software up 4 percent (up 1 percent adjusting for currency)

-- Systems up 4 percent (up 2 percent adjusting for currency)

-- Global Business Services up 2 percent (down 1 percent adjusting for currency)

-- Cloud revenue of $26.3 billion over last 12 months, up 19 percent (up 18 percent adjusting for divested businesses and currency)

GAAP gross profit margin of 46.3 percent, up 120 basis points; Operating (non-GAAP) gross profit margin of 47.3 percent, up 110 basis points

Net cash from operating activities of $4.9 billion, up $0.4 billion; adjusted free cash flow of $2.2 billion, up $0.8 billion

-- Over last 12 months: Net cash from operating activities of $18.6 billion; adjusted free cash flow of $11.6 billion

IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced first-quarter 2021 earnings results.

"Strong performance this quarter in cloud, driven by increasing client adoption of our hybrid cloud platform, and growth in software and consulting enabled us to get off to a solid start for the year," said Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman and chief executive officer. "While we have more work to do, we are confident we can achieve full-year revenue growth and meet our adjusted free cash flow target in 2021."

FIRST QUARTER 2021 Pre-tax Gross Diluted Net Pre-tax Income Profit EPS Income Income Margin Margin GAAP from Continuing Operations 1.06 1.0B 0.9B 5.1 46.3 Year/Year (19) (19) NM 5.4 Pts 1.2 Pts Operating (Non-GAAP) 1.77 1.6B 1.8B 10.0 47.3 Year/Year (4) (3) 158 6.1 Pts 1.1 Pts NM-Not meaningful

"In the first quarter we continued to improve the fundamentals of our business model," said James Kavanaugh, IBM senior vice president and chief financial officer. "With strong cash generation and disciplined financial management, we increased investments in our hybrid cloud and AI capabilities, while significantly deleveraging in the quarter and supporting our commitment to a secure and growing dividend."

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

In the first quarter, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $4.9 billion, or $2.1 billion excluding Global Financing receivables. IBM's free cash flow was $1.5 billion, which includes $0.6 billion of cash impacts from the company's structural actions initiated in the fourth quarter of 2020 and the transaction costs associated with the separation of the managed infrastructure services business. IBM's adjusted free cash flow, excluding these cash impacts, was $2.2 billion. The company returned $1.5 billion to shareholders in dividends.

Over the last 12 months, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $18.6 billion. IBM's free cash flow for the last 12 months was $11.0 billion. The company's adjusted free cash flow, excluding cash impacts as described above, was $11.6 billion.

IBM ended the first quarter with $11.3 billion of cash on hand (includes marketable securities), down $3.0 billion from year-end 2020. Debt, including Global Financing debt of $18.3 billion, totaled $56.4 billion, down $5.1 billion since the end of 2020, and down $16.6 billion since closing the Red Hat acquisition.

Segment Results for First Quarter

Cloud Cognitive Software (includes Cloud Data Platforms, Cognitive Applications and Transaction Processing Platforms) - revenues of $5.4 billion, up 3.8 percent (up 0.8 percent adjusting for currency). Cloud Data Platforms grew 13 percent (up 10 percent adjusting for currency), led by the company's hybrid cloud platform and Cloud Pak growth. Cognitive Applications grew 4 percent (up 2 percent adjusting for currency), led by growth in Security. Transaction Processing Platforms declined 12 percent (down 15 percent adjusting for currency). Cloud revenue up 38 percent (up 34 percent adjusting for currency). Gross profit margin up 60 basis points.

Full-Year 2021 Expectations

The company expects to grow revenue for the full year 2021 based on mid-April 2021 foreign exchange rates. The company also expects adjusted free cash flow of $11 billion to $12 billion in 2021. Adjusted free cash flow expectations exclude approximately $3 billion of cash impacts from the company's structural actions initiated in the fourth quarter of 2020 and the transaction costs associated with the separation of the managed infrastructure services business.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the following: a downturn in economic environment and client spending budgets; a failure of the company's innovation initiatives; damage to the company's reputation; risks from investing in growth opportunities; failure of the company's intellectual property portfolio to prevent competitive offerings and the failure of the company to obtain necessary licenses; the possibility that the proposed separation of the managed infrastructure services unit of the company's Global Technology Services segment will not be completed within the anticipated time period or at all, the possibility of disruption or unanticipated costs in connection with the proposed separation or the possibility that the separation will not achieve its intended benefits; the company's ability to successfully manage acquisitions, alliances and dispositions, including integration challenges, failure to achieve objectives, the assumption of liabilities, and higher debt levels; fluctuations in financial results; impact of local legal, economic, political, health and other conditions; the company's failure to meet growth and productivity objectives; ineffective internal controls; the company's use of accounting estimates; impairment of the company's goodwill or amortizable intangible assets; the company's ability to attract and retain key employees and its reliance on critical skills; impacts of relationships with critical suppliers; product quality issues; impacts of business with government clients; reliance on third party distribution channels and ecosystems; cybersecurity and data privacy considerations; adverse effects from environmental matters, tax matters; legal proceedings and investigatory risks; the company's pension plans; currency fluctuations and customer financing risks; impact of changes in market liquidity conditions and customer credit risk on receivables; risk factors related to IBM securities; and other risks, uncertainties and factors discussed in the company's Form 10-Qs, Form 10-K and in the company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or in materials incorporated therein by reference. Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Presentation of Information in this Press Release

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the company's results as determined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company has also disclosed in this press release the following non-GAAP information, which management believes provides useful information to investors:

IBM results

adjusting for currency (i.e., at constant currency);

total cloud revenue adjusting for divested businesses and currency;

Red Hat revenue normalized for historical comparability;

presenting operating (non-GAAP) earnings per share amounts and related income statement items;

net cash from operating activities, excluding Global Financing receivables;

free cash flow;

adjusted free cash flow.

The rationale for management's use of these non-GAAP measures is included in Exhibit 99.2 in the Form 8-K that includes this press release and is being submitted today to the SEC.

Conference Call and Webcast

IBM's regular quarterly earnings conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. EDT, today. The Webcast may be accessed via a link at https://www.ibm.com/investor/events/earnings-1q21. Presentation charts will be available shortly before the Webcast.

Financial Results Below (certain amounts may not add due to use of rounded numbers; percentages presented are calculated from the underlying whole-dollar amounts).

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS (Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 REVENUE Cloud Cognitive Software 5,437 5,238 Global Business Services 4,234 4,136 Global Technology Services 6,370 6,467 Systems 1,427 1,368 Global Financing 240 299 Other 23 62 TOTAL REVENUE 17,730 17,571 GROSS PROFIT 8,204 7,922 GROSS PROFIT MARGIN Cloud Cognitive Software 76.0 75.4 Global Business Services 28.2 27.2 Global Technology Services 34.5 34.0 Systems 54.5 50.2 Global Financing 31.9 40.7 TOTAL GROSS PROFIT MARGIN 46.3 45.1 EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME S,G&A 5,174 5,955 R,D&E 1,630 1,625 Intellectual property and custom development income (147) (116) Other (income) and expense 362 182 Interest expense 280 326 TOTAL EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME 7,299 7,972 INCOME/(LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 905 (49) Pre-tax margin 5.1 (0.3) Provision for/(Benefit from) income taxes (51) (1,226) Effective tax rate (5.6) NM INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 956 1,176 DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS Income/(Loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes (1) (1) NET INCOME 955 1,175 EARNINGS/(LOSS) PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK Assuming Dilution Continuing Operations 1.06 1.31 Discontinued Operations 0.00 0.00 TOTAL 1.06 1.31 Basic Continuing Operations 1.07 1.32 Discontinued Operations 0.00 0.00 TOTAL 1.07 1.32 WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING (M's) Assuming Dilution 901.7 895.0 Basic 893.6 888.0 _________________________________ NM-Not meaningful

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) At At March 31, December 31, (Dollars in Millions) 2021 2020 ASSETS: Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents 10,531 13,212 Restricted cash 142 463 Marketable securities 600 600 Notes and accounts receivable trade, net 6,458 7,132 Short-term financing receivables, net 8,822 10,892 Other accounts receivable, net 787 714 Inventories 1,828 1,839 Deferred costs 2,223 2,107 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,647 2,206 Total Current Assets 34,038 39,165 Property, plant and equipment, net 9,452 10,040 Operating right-of-use assets, net 4,483 4,686 Long-term financing receivables, net 5,922 7,086 Prepaid pension assets 7,800 7,610 Deferred costs 2,336 2,449 Deferred taxes 8,953 9,241 Goodwill 59,984 59,617 Intangibles, net 13,535 13,796 Investments and sundry assets 2,125 2,282 Total Assets 148,629 155,971 LIABILITIES: Current Liabilities: Taxes 2,640 3,301 Short-term debt 5,198 7,183 Accounts payable 4,140 4,908 Deferred income 14,197 12,833 Operating lease liabilities 1,337 1,357 Other liabilities 9,031 10,287 Total Current Liabilities 36,542 39,869 Long-term debt 51,206 54,355 Retirement related obligations 17,346 18,248 Deferred income 4,153 4,301 Operating lease liabilities 3,379 3,574 Other liabilities 14,489 14,897 Total Liabilities 127,116 135,244 EQUITY: IBM Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 56,788 56,556 Retained earnings 162,218 162,717 Treasury stock at cost (169,360) (169,339) Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (28,257) (29,337) Total IBM Stockholders' Equity 21,389 20,597 Noncontrolling interests 124 129 Total Equity 21,513 20,727 Total Liabilities and Equity 148,629 155,971

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION CASH FLOW ANALYSIS (Unaudited) Trailing Twelve Three Months Ended Months Ended March 31, March 31, (Dollars in Millions) 2021 2020 2021 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities per GAAP: 4,914 4,476 18,635 Less: change in Global Financing (GF) Receivables 2,863 2,381 4,831 Capital Expenditures, Net (529) (737) (2,835) Free Cash Flow 1,522 1,358 10,969 Structural actions initiated in 4Q20 Spin-off charges (1) 631 680 Adjusted Free Cash Flow 2,153 1,358 11,649 Free Cash Flow 1,522 1,358 10,969 Acquisitions (1,120) (13) (1,442) Divestitures (15) 26 461 Dividends (1,457) (1,440) (5,815) Non-GF Debt (1,725) 3,503 (5,007) Other (includes GF Net Receivables and GF Debt) (207) (426) 88 Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-term Marketable Securities (3,002) 3,008 (744) _________________________________ (1) Includes cash impacts incurred in the period related to structural actions initiated in 4Q20 and spin-off related costs.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION CASH FLOW (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in Millions) 2021 2020 Net Income from Operations 955 1,175 Depreciation/Amortization of Intangibles 1,672 1,635 Stock-based Compensation 213 189 Working Capital Other (789) (905) Global Financing A/R 2,863 2,381 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 4,914 4,476 Capital Expenditures, net of payments proceeds (529) (737) Divestitures, net of cash transferred (15) 26 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (1,120) (13) Marketable Securities Other Investments, net (335) (178) Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Investing Activities (2,000) (902) Debt, net of payments proceeds (4,299) 1,356 Dividends (1,457) (1,440) Common Stock Transactions Other (26) (31) Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Financing Activities (5,783) (115) Effect of Exchange Rate changes on Cash (134) (403) Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash (3,002) 3,057

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION SEGMENT DATA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Cloud & Global Global Cognitive Business Technology Global (Dollars in Millions) Software Services Services Systems Financing Revenue External 5,437 4,234 6,370 1,427 240 Internal 832 55 313 189 168 Total Segment Revenue 6,269 4,289 6,683 1,616 408 Pre-tax Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations 1,428 390 140 (2) 166 Pre-tax Margin 22.8 9.1 2.1 (0.1) 40.8 Change YTY Revenue External 3.8 2.4 (1.5) 4.3 (20.0) Change YTY Revenue External @constant currency 0.8 (1.4) (5.3) 2.2 (21.9)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Cloud & Global Global Cognitive Business Technology Global (Dollars in Millions) Software Services Services Systems Financing Revenue External 5,238 4,136 6,467 1,368 299 Internal 813 46 294 148 212 Total Segment Revenue 6,052 4,183 6,761 1,516 511 Pre-tax Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations 933 271 (178) (217) 194 Pre-tax Margin 15.4 6.5 (2.6) (14.3) 37.9

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION (Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Continuing Operations Acquisition- Retirement- Tax Spin-off- Related Related Reform Related Operating GAAP Adjustments (1) Adjustments (2) Impacts Charges (4) (Non-GAAP) Gross Profit 8,204 175 3 8,382 Gross Profit Margin 46.3 1.0 Pts Pts Pts 0.0 Pts 47.3 S,G&A 5,174 (293) (58) 4,823 R,D&E 1,630 1,630 Other (Income) Expense 362 (1) (343) 18 Interest Expense 280 280 Total Expense Other (Income) 7,299 (294) (343) (58) 6,604 Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations 905 469 343 61 1,777 Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing Operations 5.1 2.6 Pts 1.9 Pts Pts 0.3 Pts 10.0 Provision for/(Benefit from) Income Taxes (3) (51) 104 61 49 15 179 Effective Tax Rate (5.6) 7.3 Pts 4.5 Pts 2.7 Pts 1.0 Pts 10.1 Income from Continuing Operations 956 365 282 (49) 46 1,599 Income Margin from Continuing Operations 5.4 2.1 Pts 1.6 Pts (0.3) Pts 0.3 Pts 9.0 Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share: Continuing Operations 1.06 0.40 0.31 (0.05) 0.05 1.77 Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Continuing Operations Acquisition- Retirement- Tax Spin-off- Related Related Reform Related Operating GAAP Adjustments (1) Adjustments (2) Impacts Charges (4) (Non-GAAP) Gross Profit 7,922 188 8,110 Gross Profit Margin 45.1 1.1 Pts Pts Pts Pts 46.2 S,G&A 5,955 (285) 5,670 R,D&E 1,625 1,625 Other (Income) Expense 182 (1) (264) (83) Interest Expense 326 326 Total Expense Other (Income) 7,972 (285) (264) 7,422 Pre-tax Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations (49) 473 264 688 Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing Operations (0.3) 2.7 Pts 1.5 Pts Pts Pts 3.9 Provision for/(Benefit from) Income Taxes (3) (1,226) 102 14 149 (961) Income from Continuing Operations 1,176 371 250 (149) 1,649 Income Margin from Continuing Operations 6.7 2.1 Pts 1.4 Pts (0.8) Pts Pts 9.4 Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share: Continuing Operations 1.31 0.42 0.28 (0.17) 1.84

_________________________________ (1) Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in process R&D, transaction costs, applicable restructuring and related expenses, tax charges related to acquisition integration and pre-closing charges, such as financing costs. (2) Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan curtailments/settlements and pension insolvency costs and other costs. (3) Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the As Reported pre-tax income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results. The effective tax rate is not displayed as the calculated rate for the three months ended March 31, 2020 is not meaningful. (4) Managed infrastructure services spin-off charges primarily relate to transaction and third-party support costs, business separation and applicable employee retention fees, pension settlements and related tax charges.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION (Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Trailing Twelve Months March 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Cloud Revenue Adjusting for Divested Businesses and Currency Change YTY Change YTY Cloud revenue as reported 21.3 19.2 Impact from divested businesses 0.3 Pts 1.0 Pts Currency impact (4.0) Pts (1.7) Pts Cloud revenue adjusting for divested businesses and currency (non-GAAP) 17.7 18.4

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Red Hat Revenue, Normalized for Historical Comparability Change YTY Red Hat Revenue GAAP growth rate (1) 53 Impact from purchase accounting deferred revenue and intercompany adjustments (2) (35) Pts Red Hat revenue growth rate, normalized for historical comparability (non-GAAP) 17 Impact from currency (3) Pts Red Hat revenue growth rate, normalized for historical comparability and adjusting for currency (non-GAAP) 15

_________________________________ (1) Represents change in GAAP revenue as reported by IBM, which is included in the Cloud Cognitive Software segment. (2) Represents change in the first-quarter 2021 impact of the deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustment and adjustments to add back revenue which was eliminated for sales between Red Hat and IBM. This line represents revenue that would have been recognized by Red Hat under GAAP if the acquisition had not occurred, but was not recognized by IBM due to purchase accounting and intercompany adjustments.

