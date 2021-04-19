Gladstone Capital Corporation: Gladstone Capital Appoints Director to Lead West Coast Coverage

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2021 / Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that James Mazza has joined the Company as a Director in Los Angeles. Mr. Mazza will be responsible for originating, structuring, and managing debt and co-equity investment opportunities, as well as leading the Company's West Coast coverage efforts.

Mr. Mazza joins the Company from Levine Leichtman Capital Partners ("LLCP"), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm. While at LLCP, Mr. Mazza was responsible for the origination and due diligence of new growth equity investments. Prior to his time at LLCP, Mr. Mazza worked as a Vice President in GE Capital's Corporate Finance Group, where he was responsible for sourcing and executing new leveraged finance opportunities across California. Mr. Mazza began his career with HSBC Bank, where he most recently served as an Associate in the Investment Banking Division in London. Mr. Mazza received a B.A. in Economics from Boston University and an M.B.A. from the University of Southern California, Marshall School of Business.

"James has more than a dozen years of experience originating, structuring, and underwriting leveraged loans and equity investments for middle market companies, much of it on the West Coast. Moreover, it's the combination of James' sponsor perspective and our flexible solution-oriented investment approach which is well suited to the breadth of lower middle market companies across the region, and we are very excited to have him join the team," said Bob Marcotte, President.

About Gladstone Capital Corporation: Gladstone Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded business development company that invests in debt and equity securities consisting primarily of secured first and second lien term loans to lower middle market businesses in the United States. Information on the business activities of all the Gladstone funds can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com.

