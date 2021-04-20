Monument Mining: Monument Appoints Hugh Bresser to Chief Managing Geologist

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monument Mining Limited (TSX-V: MMY and FSE: D7Q1) "Monument" or the "Company" is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Hugh Bresser to Chief Managing Geologist.

"I am very pleased to have Hugh Bresser join us as Chief Managing Geologist at this very critical time when we completed the restructure of our mineral asset portfolio and committed to developing Murchison towards being a cornerstone project," remarks Cathy Zhai, President & CEO of Monument Mining, "I believe his enthusiasm in gold discovery, extensive experience in mineral asset development and determination to lead the team building high performance will make a significant difference in the progress of our Murchison project."

Mr. Bresser has built a 30-year career in the minerals industry focused on exploration, identification, acquisition and development of economic ore deposits, utilizing conventional and unconventional targeting and exploration strategies in combination with a commercial understanding of minerals economics and the resource industry cycle in Australia, North and South America, Asia and Europe. His work experience ranging from junior, mid-cap miners and majors provides a strength and depth of understanding of risk and capital management, including South 32 Ltd, Pancontinental Mining Ltd., P.T. Billiton Indonesia, Billiton Exploration Australia Pty. Ltd., and various roles at BHP. He also was the managing director at Overland Resources Limited and the principal consulting geologist at Milagro Ventures Pty. Ltd.

Mr. Bresser holds professional memberships and affiliations in MAusIMM, MAIG, MSEG, MGSA, graduated from James Cook University with a BSc. honors degree in Metalliferous and Economic Geology in North Queensland and holds an MBA from Mt Eliza Business School in Melbourne, Australia.

About Monument

Monument Mining Limited (TSX-V:MMY, FSE:D7Q1) is an established Canadian gold producer that owns and operates the Selinsing Gold Mine in Malaysia. Its experienced management team is committed to growth and is also advancing the Murchison Gold Projects comprising Burnakura, Gabanintha and Tuckanarra (20% interest) in the Murchison area of Western Australia. The Company employs approximately 200 people in both regions and is committed to the highest standards of environmental management, social responsibility, and health and safety for its employees and neighboring communities.

