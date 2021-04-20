Scottish Equity Partners (SEP) has completed a $25 million growth equity investment in Basis Technologies, a leading provider of DevOps and test automation software for SAP systems.

Organisations across the world use Basis Technologies' DevOps technology to support the transition from legacy on premise SAP software to modern cloud-hosted SAP systems, and to increase agility through fast, effective delivery of business innovation. The company provides the only complete automated DevOps and testing platform engineered for SAP and serves global enterprise customers including BP, Procter Gamble and Booking.com, helping them to accelerate time to market, adopt new development methods and increase productivity.

Basis Technologies has experienced significant growth in recent years and investment from SEP will enable the company to further accelerate product development and increase adoption of its industry-leading software through expansion of global sales and partnership capabilities. The company employs more than 70 people with headquarters in the UK and additional offices in the US, Australia, Germany and Hungary. Partnering with SEP will support the company to further enhance its proposition to address a $1.5 billion plus per annum global enterprise DevOps for SAP market.

Martin Metcalf, CEO of Basis Technologies said, "We are delighted to have SEP on board as our investment partner to help fuel the continued growth of Basis Technologies. We look forward to working together to expand our product, sales and delivery capabilities and to bring our pioneering DevOps automation solutions to more SAP users across the globe."

Keith Davidson, Partner at SEP, added, "Basis Technologies is ideally positioned to benefit from the increasing need to adopt DevOps within SAP environments as businesses transition to the cloud and SAP's new offerings. The company has an excellent reputation, puts its customers first and has significant experience delivering innovative automation software to organisations using SAP. We are pleased to be partnering with the team at Basis to help them achieve their strategic growth goals."

Scottish Equity Partners (SEP) is one of Europe's leading and most experienced technology growth equity firms, helping founders and management teams to achieve their global ambitions. Providing investment alongside expertise and access to an international network SEP works closely with the companies it invests in to maximise business growth and value. SEP is a signatory to the UNPRI, the world's leading proponent of responsible investment. For further information see www.sep.co.uk

Basis Technologies provides the only complete DevOps and test automation platform specifically engineered for SAP systems. The company's automation software enables customers to increase business agility and adapt to rapidly changing priorities and market demands. Many of the world's leading brands use Basis Technologies' automation to deliver SAP change with absolute confidence and virtually no risk so that they can accelerate time to market, simplify transformation, realize value fast and create amazing business outcomes. For more information visit www.basistechnologies.com

