DJ EQS-News: Union Medical Healthcare expects full year sales volume in Mainland China to increase over 60% YoY & plans to open 6 new clinics and service centers in Shenzhen and Guangzhou by end of 2021

EQS-News / 20/04/2021 / 09:24 UTC+8 [FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE]Union Medical Healthcare expects full year sales volume in Mainland China to increase over 60% YoY & plans to open 6 new clinics and service centers in Shenzhen and Guangzhou by end of 2021(20 April 2021, Hong Kong) Union Medical Healthcare Limited ("Union Medical Healthcare" or the "Company", which together with its subsidiaries is referred to as the "Group", SEHK stock code: 2138), the largest non-hospital medical group in Hong Kong*, is pleased to announce that in reference to the announcement dated 12 April 2021 which the Group expected to record an increase in sales volume in Mainland China of no less than 60% YoY for the year ended 31 March 2021. The Group wishes to further inform the Shareholders and potential investors that the Group has established 3 new clinics and service centers in Shenzhen during the second half of the Period. As at 31 March 2021, the Group employed 13 full-time and exclusive registered practitioners and operated 15 clinics and service centers in Mainland China. The Group expects to open another 6 new clinics and service centers in Shenzhen and Guangzhou by the end of December 2021.According to the data released by the National Health Commission of the PRC in June 2020, the national aggregate healthcare expenditure was approximately RMB6,520 billion in 2019. Leveraging on the Group's core competencies in IT, branding and services, the Group is well positioned and committed to capture the growing demand for reliable and quality medical products and services in Mainland China. The Group plans to open 30 to 50 new clinics and service centers in the Greater Bay Area by 2025 through organic growth and mergers & acquisitions, with focus on discretionary medical and healthcare services including but not limited to medical aesthetic, chiropractic, dental, obstetrics and gynecology and paediatric services. The Group has been actively meeting with existing and potential business partners from different sectors covering property, pharmaceutical, insurance, telecom and information technology in order to formulate and implement its expansion plan.- End -About Union Medical Healthcare Limited Union Medical Healthcare is Hong Kong's largest non-hospital medical service provider*, leveraging its core businesses of preventive and precision medicine, and committed to developing medical artificial intelligence by integrating its multi-disciplinary medical services. The move, which is supported by the Group's high-end branding and quality customer services, is aimed at offering customers safe and effective healthcare and medical services with professionalism.The Group principally engages in the provision of one-stop medical and health care services in Greater China. The Group provides a full range of services and products under its well-known brands, including those of its one-stop aesthetic medical solutions provider DR REBORN which has ranked first in Hong Kong by sales for years, primary care clinics jointly established with Tencent Doctorwork, chiropractic services centre SPINE Central, New York Spine and Physiotherapy Center NYMG, health management centre re:HEALTH, a vaccine centre Hong Kong Professional Vaccine HKPV, a comprehensive dental centre UMH DENTAL CARE, a diagnostic and imaging centre HKAI, an oncology treatment centre reVIVE, a day procedure centre HKMED, a specialty clinic SPECIALISTS CENTRAL and NEW MEDICAL CENTER, obstetrics and gynaecology specialist ZENITH MEDICAL CENTER AND PRENATAL DIAGNOSIS CENTRE, specialists central, a paediatric center PRIME CARE, cardiology center HONG KONG INTERNATIONAL CARDIOLOGY CENTER, PathLab Medical Laboratories and a professional hair care center HAIR FOREST.*According to an independent research conducted by Frost and Sullivan in terms of revenue in 2019 and 2020For further information, please contact: Investor Relations of Union Medical Healthcare Tel: (852) 3975 7898 / 3920 7649 / 3920 7650 Email: ir@umhgp.com File: Union Medical Healthcare expects full year sales volume in Mainland China to increase over 60% YoY & plans to open 6 new clinics and service centers in Shenzhen and Guangzhou by end of 2021 20/04/2021 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.comImage link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1186415&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 19, 2021 21:25 ET (01:25 GMT)