The Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology issued its industry standard FZ/T 73046-2020 , which is included in No. 48 announcement on the approved industry standards in 2020. This new standard replaces the previous version, FZ/T 73046-2013 and becomes effective on April 1, 2021.

Scope

This standard is applicable to knitted one-piece bra and knitted half piece bra.

Main technical contents

Requirements include internal quality and appearance quality.

Internal quality

Includes fibre content, formaldehyde content, pH value, odour, decomposable carcinogenic aromatic amines, air permeability for bra cup, conjunction strength for shoulder straps, colourfastness to water, colourfastness to laundering, colour fastness to perspiration, colourfastness to rubbing, appearance quality after laundering. The detailed requirements can refer to table 3 of this standard.

Includes dimension tolerance and appearance defects. For detailed requirements refer to clause 5.3 of the standard.

Main Technical Changes

Below is a summary of the revisions in the new standard.

Additions include:

The cup code "H" and its difference between the bust girth and under bust girth. The sample preparation. Clause 5.2.5.

Revisions include:

The English name for this standard; Normative references; Definition and picture for one-piece bra; Definition and picture for half-piece bra; Example for bra sizing; Explanatory Chart of measuring position for one-piece bra; The description of light for visual inspection; Test method for air permeability of bra cup; Change "the parts of the cup covered with other fabrics are not tested for blistering " to "if some parts of the cup are covered with other fabrics, those parts are not tested for blistering".

Points removed include:

For bra products with independent inserts, the insert is not included in the air permeability test; The sewing rules of the original standard.

Details of the Technical Content

For more information, please refer to the China Industry Standard FZ/T 73046-2020 , or contact SGS directly.

