British company iProov has today announced that European digital identity leader, itsme, has selected iProov's Genuine Presence Assurance technology to support its global expansion.

Launched in 2017 by qualified trust service provider, Belgian Mobile ID, itsme is Belgium's digital identity app. It is currently used by more than 35% of the Belgian population and is relied on by more than 150 companies in the private sector (banks, insurance companies etc) and by the Belgian government. From now, users in the Netherlands will also have access to itsme's trusted ID solution and will be able to securely authenticate themselves and onboard to digital services. iProov will verify the faces of new users, whatever their mobile device.

"We needed a technology partner to support our mission to make secure digital identities available to everyone. iProov was the obvious choice. They hold privacy and security in the highest regard and offer the future-proof, cutting-edge technology that will enable us to identify users internationally," Stephanie De Bruyne, CEO at itsme, said.

Onboarding for an eIDAS level high or qualified signature has to meet very demanding, independently audited and certified international standards. Previously, these could only be met by an in-person meeting or video calling. itsme avoids these expensive and tedious methods by using iProov's faster, more convenient, less costly and more secure solution.

iProov's Genuine Presence Assurance technology enables users to onboard to the itsme service in a way that is both secure and effortless to use. A user scans their identity document using their mobile device. They then scan their face in a process that takes a few brief seconds. iProov technology ensures that the user is the right person, matching the identity in the document, that they are a real person, and that they are authenticating right now. The iProov process maximizes inclusiveness by eliminating the need for users to follow instructions to move or read out words.

Andrew Bud, Founder and CEO of iProov, said: "We are delighted to be working with itsme, a true pioneer in the provision of digital identity trust services. I have huge respect for how itsme has successfully driven the uptake of digital identity in Belgium, so it's a pleasure and privilege to be partnering on a solution for the Netherlands. This is yet another demonstration that iProov is the technology of choice for Europe's leading eIDAS providers."

itsme enables identification, secure onboarding, authentication on website or app, confirmation of transactions and qualified electronic signatures, all to the highest level of security. itsme was granted accreditation by the Belgian government as an official form of digital identity in 2018 and on a European level in 2019 (LOA high eIDAS).

About iProov

Founded in 2012, iProov is the world leader in online facial biometric authentication, working with governments, banks and other enterprises to securely verify customer identity. Used for effortless onboarding and authentication, customers include the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the UK Home Office, the UK National Health Service (NHS), the Australian Taxation Office, GovTech Singapore, Rabobank, ING, and others. iProov's technologies include Liveness Assurance and Genuine Presence Assurance, which ensures that an online customer is the right person, a real person, and is authenticating right now. This protects against spoof attacks from photos, videos, masks and digital injection attacks and the emerging threat of deepfakes. iProov was recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor 2020 in Identity Access Management Fraud Detection. For more information, please see www.iproov.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About itsme

Since its launch in 2017, the itsme app has become the widely accepted simple and secure standard for mobile identification and the protection of privacy in the digital world. itsme enables the following: identification (creating a new online account and sharing identity details), authentication (secure, personal access to a website or application), confirmation of a transaction (approval of an order or bank payment) and, finally, the legally binding electronic signing of documents (qualified electronic signature with the highest level of security). itsme was granted accreditation by the Belgian government as an official form of digital identity in January 2018 and on a European level in December 2019 (LOA high eIDAS). The itsme app is used extensively in the financial sector among others because it complies with PSD2, FATF and GDPR guidelines. It has also been awarded ISO27001 certification.

itsme was developed by the Belgian Mobile ID consortium, which combines the seven Belgian market leaders from the banking and telecommunications sectors: Belfius, BNP Paribas Fortis, CBC/KBC ING, on the one hand, and Orange Belgium, Proximus and Telenet on the other. itsme takes the security of the electronic identity card to the world of mobile.

