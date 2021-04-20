Aegon today announced that Global Chief Technology Officer Mark Bloom is stepping down, effective June 1, 2021. Having led Aegon's technology and innovation activities for more than five years, he has decided to leave the company to pursue other opportunities.

Mark Bloom joined Aegon in 2016 as CTO, and member of Aegon N.V.'s Management Board and Aegon UK's Board of Directors. He has been responsible for leading Aegon's global technology function supporting the business to improve the customer experience by effectively and efficiently leveraging technology. Prior to working at Aegon, he held various technology leadership positions at Citi and JP Morgan Chase.

"On behalf of our entire organization, I would like to thank Mark for his valuable contributions to Aegon and wish him all the best with his future endeavors", said Lard Friese, CEO of Aegon N.V..

