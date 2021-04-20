Province Resources has signed a memorandum of understanding with French renewable energy developer Total Eren, which could see the two companies have equal shares in Province's HyEnergy Zero Carbon Hydrogen project proposed in northwest Western Australia.From pv magazine Australia French renewable energy company Total Eren, which is 30% owned by France-based multinational oil and gas company Total, has signed a binding memorandum of understanding with Western Australia company Province Resources, agreeing to complete a scoping study which could potentially lead to each company holding a 50% stake ...

