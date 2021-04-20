EnerVenue signed its first major distribution agreement with Hong Kong's Towngas. The deal will pilot the company's nickel-hydrogen battery technology and serve as an audition for future deals to come.From pv magazine USA EnerVenue, a nickel-hydrogen battery startup that launched at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic last summer, has signed a distribution agreement with Towngas, Hong Kong's first public utility and one of the largest energy suppliers in greater China. Just after the company's launch, CEO Jorg Heinmann outlined how finding large, anchor customers like Towngas quickly would ...

