Mission accomplished for Lars Gottwik at JFD Group

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The co-founder and long-time CEO of JFD Group Ltd, Lars Gottwik, will step down from his position on 30th April 2021, leaving the international investment firm after more than ten years of hard work and sustainable growth. Under Lars's strategic leadership, the company evolved from an ambitious start-up to a global financial group, establishing an overseas subsidiary and acquiring in 2018 the German investment bank Acon Actienbank AG which was renamed to JFD Bank AG with him as the CEO. Having three operational licenses on its belt, JFD became a recognised multi-asset brokerage powerhouse serving clients from more than 130 countries across five continents.

Lars opened multiple offices for JFD in different cities around the world, including Limassol (Cyprus), Ludwigsburg (close to Stuttgart, Germany), Varna and Sofia (Bulgaria), Shenzhen (China) and Madrid (Spain), employing in total more than 100 professionals.

"It was a unique experience and great adventure growing JFD, together with my teammates, from zero to a globally renowned multi-asset broker. Our team spirit, combined with the ambition to change a whole industry for the better by becoming more transparent and client-centric, made the difference. After these ten years, I leave JFD being proud of what we achieved as a team. Yet, it is time for a new chapter in my professional career. I want to thank once more my colleagues for such an amazing experience," said Lars in an emotional note.

He is exiting the company with a sense of mission accomplished after ten successful years.

About JFD:

JFD is a leading group of companies internationally licensed to provide multi-asset trading and investment solutions covering 1,500+ instruments across nine asset classes. Its wholly-owned BaFin-regulated subsidiary JFD Bank AG offers institutional services such as designated sponsoring, institutional sales trading, IPOs, and transaction structuring. JFD is acknowledged by numerous independent sources as one of the fastest-growing and respected financial companies worldwide. Thanks to its core values of transparency, fairness and trust, many experienced investors consider the company as their best choice for self-trading, portfolio management and investment advisory solutions.

JFD's group of companies consists of JFD Group Ltd - authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission - CySEC (Licence number: 150/11); JFD Overseas Ltd - authorised and regulated by the Vanuatu Financial Services Commission (Licence number 17933); and JFD Bank AG which - authorised and regulated by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and by the Deutsche Bundesbank under licence number 120056.