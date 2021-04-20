Vicore Pharma to host Key Opinion Leader webinar on C21 for the treatment of COVID-19

KOL webinar being held on Wednesday, April 28th @ 14:00 CET (8 am EST)

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vicore Pharma Holding AB (publ) ("Vicore"), a pharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines for severe lung disorders such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on C21, the company's lead asset for the treatment of COVID-19, on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 14:00 CET (8 am EST).

The event will feature a presentation by KOL Professor Maureen Horton, M.D., Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, who will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical needs in treating patients with COVID-19. Professor Horton will be available to answer questions following the conclusion of the event.

Vicore's Chief Medical Officer, Rohit Batta will also give an update on the results from the phase II study in COVID-19 and share the design of the upcoming phase III pivotal study with their lead drug candidate, C21, an angiotensin II type 2 receptor (AT2R) agonist. C21 is also being investigated in a phase II study in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) and has orphan drug designation in this indication from the regulatory authorities in Europe and the USA.

Maureen Horton, M.D. is Professor of Medicine and Environmental Health Engineering at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, MD, Co-Director of the Interstitial Lung Disease Program in the department of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, and an attending physician at the Johns Hopkins Hospital Medical Intensive Care Unit.

Professor Horton's research aims to understand the immunological dysregulation that promotes lung injury and fibrosis. Following earlier work in which she developed a novel vaccine-induced immunotherapy treatment for lung fibrosis, her research continues to discover novel metabolic treatments for both lung fibrosis and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). She has been the principal investigator or site PI in approximately 10 clinical trials of treatments for lung disease and has over 80 publications on pulmonary conditions including IPF, IPF cough, and lung fibrosis as well as respiratory infections such as influenza and COVID-19.

Since 2020, Professor Horton has been involved in several studies looking at immune dysregulation in COVID-19 infections and is co-author of recent publication identifying distinct T cell and myeloid cells associated with acutely ill COVID-19 patients, providing important mechanistic insight into the pathogenesis of COVID-19.

Professor Horton received her MD from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and undertook her internship, residency and fellowship training in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at the Johns Hopkins Hospital. She is triple board certified in Internal Medicine, Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine.

For further information:

Carl-Johan Dalsgaard, CEO

Tel: +46 70 975 98 63

E: carl-johan.dalsgaard@vicorepharma.com

This information was submitted for publication on April 20, 2021 at 08:00 CET.

