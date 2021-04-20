Stora Enso initiates a plan to permanently close down pulp and paper production at Kvarnsveden and Veitsiluoto mills

HELSINKI, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso will start co-determination negotiations with employees at its Kvarnsveden Mill in Sweden and Veitsiluoto Mill in Finland regarding a plan to permanently close down pulp and paper production at both mills. The planned closures would take place during the third quarter of 2021, and affect directly 670 people in Finland and 440 people in Sweden.

Paper demand in Europe has declined for over a decade. This trend has further accelerated due to the pandemic, which has led to changes in consumer behaviour. As a consequence, there is a significant overcapacity in the European paper market, which has resulted in historically low price levels and challenged the cost-competitiveness of many paper mills. Both Kvarnsveden and Veitsiluoto mills are loss-making, and their profitability is expected to remain unsatisfactory also going forward.

"This is heavy news for our company and our colleagues at Veitsiluoto and Kvarnsveden mills. Our people at the sites are very competent and have done their utmost during very difficult circumstances. Unfortunately, in the rapidly declining paper market, we need to adjust our production capacity to improve the competitiveness of our total paper business. This sadly means the closure of unprofitable assets. As communicated last year, we have reviewed our strategy and are shaping our business for accelerated growth and value. We are focusing on packaging, building solutions and biomaterials innovations, where we see strong growth potential," says Stora Enso's President and CEO Annica Bresky.

"We have examined several options to improve the financial situation for Veitsiluoto and Kvarnsveden mills. However, none of these options have proved feasible in ensuring a cost-competitive future for the mills. If there was a decision to close down the mills, we would work closely together with other Stora Enso locations, the cities of Kemi and Borlänge, and other stakeholders to support in re-employment and training of the affected employees. We would also actively engage in discussions to find alternative future uses for the mill sites. Throughout this process, we will serve our customers in the best possible way," says

Kati ter Horst

, EVP, Stora Enso's Paper division.

Financial impacts

The planned mill closures would reduce Stora Enso's paper production capacity by 35% to 2.6 million tonnes per year. Stora Enso's annual paper sales would decrease by approximately EUR 600 million, and the operational EBITDA is expected to improve by approximately EUR 35 million annually. The share of Paper division of the Group sales would be reduced to slightly above 10% after these planned closures.

Stora Enso has recorded a EUR 127 million non-cash impairment cost related to Kvarnsveden and Veitsiluoto mills in its in Q1/2021 results as an item affecting comparability (IAC). In Q2/2021, the Group will record a cost of EUR 104 million, of which the cash impact is EUR 96 million, as an IAC relating to the potential lay-offs and restructuring expenses at the two mills.

Stora Enso would continue to source wood in northern Finland and central Sweden, as the regions continue to be important sources of wood for the company's operations.

Stora Enso continues to produce woodfree uncoated (WFU) office papers at its Nymölla Mill in Sweden, supercalendered (SC) papers at Langerbrugge Mill in Belgium and Maxau Mill in Germany, machine finished coated (MFC) papers and coated and uncoated book papers at Anjala Mill in Finland, standard newsprint at Langerbrugge Mill in Belgium and Hylte Mill in Sweden, and improved newsprint and other newsprint specialities at Anjala Mill in Finland and Sachsen Mill in Germany.

No decisions regarding the planned closures nor employee impact will be taken until the local co-determination negotiations have been concluded.

Kvarnsveden Mill

Kvarnsveden Mill in Borlänge, Sweden has two paper machines with a combined annual capacity of 565 000 tonnes of supercalendered (SC) magazine papers and improved newsprint, used in magazines, newspapers, catalogues, supplements and retail advertising. The mill has also an integrated softwood thermomechanical pulp (TMP) mill with an annual capacity of 900 000 tonnes. The planned closure would impact a maximum of 440 persons.

Veitsiluoto Mill in Kemi, Finland has a total annual capacity of 790 000 tonnes on three paper machines. Two machines produce woodfree uncoated paper (WFU) for office use and one machine produces coated paper grades, mainly for magazines but also for packaging applications. In addition, the mill has an integrated chemical pulp mill (360 000 t/a), groundwood mill and a sheeting plant. The planned closure of the mill would impact a maximum of 670 people, of whom 530 in Paper division and 140 at our maintenance company Efora.

The sawmill at Veitsiluoto would continue operating at the site under the Wood Products division and employ some 50 persons. Stora Enso would aim to sell its shares (50%) in the port operator Kemi Shipping Oy.

Stora Enso will organise a virtual press conference for media today at 11.00 CET / 12.00 Finnish time. The webcast will be held in English and is interpreted into Finnish and Swedish. It can be accessed at

https://storaenso.videosync.fi/2021-04-20-press-conference.

Stora Enso's President and CEO Annica Bresky and EVP Paper, Kati ter Horst will be the main presenters. Media representatives who wish to ask live questions should join the conference call (details below). Written questions can be posted over the webcast.

Live event at 12.00 EEST

UK +443333000804 Finland +358981710310 Sweden +46856642651 USA +16319131422 Denmark +4535445577 Germany +496913803430 Norway +4723500243 Access code 35354178#

For further information, please contact:

Ulrika Lilja

EVP, Communications and Marketing

tel. +46 72 221 9228

Ulla PaajanenSVP, Investor Relationstel. +358 40 763 8767Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 23 000 employees, and sales in over 50 countries. Our sales in 2020 were EUR 8.6 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY).

storaenso.com/investors

STORA ENSO OYJ

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Ulrika Lilja

EVP, Communications and Marketing

tel. +46 72 221 9228

Ulla PaajanenSVP, Investor Relationstel. +358 40 763 8767

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/stora-enso-oyj/r/stora-enso-initiates-a-plan-to-permanently-close-down-pulp-and-paper-production-at-kvarnsveden-and-v,c3328853

The following files are available for download: