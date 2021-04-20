OSLO, Norway, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Energy Company ASA (Noreco) has today published the Annual Report for 2020 and the Annual Statement of Reseves 2021. Both reports are available on Noreco's website www.noreco.com.
Contacts:
Cathrine Torgersen, EVP Investor Relations & Communications
+47 915 28 501
ct@noreco.com
Euan Shirlaw, Chief Financial Officer
+44 7979 690622
es@noreco.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/noreco/r/publication-of-annual-report-for-2020-and-annual-statement-of-reserves,c3328790
The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Main/4225/3328790/1403946.pdf
Noreco 2020 Annual Report
https://mb.cision.com/Public/4225/3328790/8f6a5f7aac935fd3.pdf
Noreco Annual Statement of Reserves 2021