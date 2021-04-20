Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 20.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: CEO leakt Ergebnisse auf Twitter!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.04.2021 | 08:45
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Publication of Annual Report for 2020 and Annual Statement of Reserves

OSLO, Norway, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Energy Company ASA (Noreco) has today published the Annual Report for 2020 and the Annual Statement of Reseves 2021. Both reports are available on Noreco's website www.noreco.com.

Contacts:

Cathrine Torgersen, EVP Investor Relations & Communications
+47 915 28 501
ct@noreco.com

Euan Shirlaw, Chief Financial Officer
+44 7979 690622
es@noreco.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/noreco/r/publication-of-annual-report-for-2020-and-annual-statement-of-reserves,c3328790

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/4225/3328790/1403946.pdf

Noreco 2020 Annual Report

https://mb.cision.com/Public/4225/3328790/8f6a5f7aac935fd3.pdf

Noreco Annual Statement of Reserves 2021

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.