Modulaire Group joins United Nations Global Compact

LONDON, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modulaire Group, Europe and Asia Pacific's leading business services company specialising in modular services and infrastructure, is pleased to announce that it has joined the United Nations Global Compact, the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative.

The UN Global Compact is a call to companies to align their operations and strategies with 10 universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of UN goals and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Launched in 2000, over 12,000 companies and 3,500 non-business signatories in more than 160 countries are part of the Network.

Sustainability and ESG is core to the operations of Modulaire Group and the value proposition of its products and services. Specific focus areas include:

Environment:

Leasing is a circular economy model; the Group's modular units are flexible and adaptable to individual customer requirements, can be reused up to 20 times and are up to 96% recyclable

The carbon footprint of a modular building is up to 50% lower compared with on-site construction

Modulaire has established a road map to Net Zero by 2050 with a detailed plan to remove embedded carbon from its operations and product range

Social:

The safety and wellbeing of colleagues is at the top of Modulaire's agenda. This is supported throughout the business by wellbeing and training programmes.

The company is also making good progress with its Equality, Diversity and Inclusion programme.

Governance:

Modulaire has a strong compliance focus and has embedded the UN Global Compact principles into its policies.

This includes a code of ethics and anti-bribery and corruption policies, and a global whistleblowing hotline.

Mark Higson, Chief Executive Officer, Modulaire Group, commented: "Sustainability has been integral to Modulaire Group, and a key differentiator for our customers, for many years. Joining the United Nations Global Compact is another important step for us as we strengthen our commitment to these ten principles and take action in support of the Sustainable Development Goals.

As a global framework, I look forward to working with my colleagues around the world as they participate in the sustainability areas that matter most in their local markets."

Steve Kenzie, Executive Director, UN Global Compact Network UK, commented: "The core of the United Nations Global Compact's mission is to support companies doing business responsibly by aligning their strategies and operations with ten universal principles on human rights, labour, environment, and anti-corruption. We also support business taking actions to advance the Sustainable Development Goals. We are delighted and encouraged by Modulaire's initiatives and their membership of the UNGC."

Modulaire Group has recently appointed its first Director of Sustainability and ESG, Inder Poonaji, who brings significant expertise as a sustainability professional including from roles at Nestle and Ramboll. The Group will publish its first Sustainability & ESG Report in Q2 2021.

About Modulaire Group

Modulaire Group is the leader in European modular services and infrastructure. We create smart spaces for people to live, work and learn. Our business is designed to help customers find the right space solution, no matter what their requirements. Modulaire Group has operations in 25 countries with approximately 259,000 modular space and portable storage units and 3,400 remote accommodations rooms.

