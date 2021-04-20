Blue Ridge Solutions: Norwegian Building Materials Distributor Neumann Bygg Selects Blue Ridge to Improve Forecast Accuracy and Supply Chain Execution

OSLO, Norway, April 20, 2021created for resiliency, announced the recent customer partnership with Neumann Bygg,? exemplifying continued momentum in Europe and a proven commitment to supply chain planning execution excellence.



Neumann Bygg is a Norwegian chain of professional builders' merchants serving professional and industrial customers along the Norwegian coastline. The company is one of five business units operating under the Stark Group, Europe's second-largest building materials distributor. Neumann Bygg is one of Norway's largest building materials distributors, with around 300 employees in 14 department stores across the country, as well as a service office in Oslo. In 2019, turnover was around NOK 1.4 billion.

Neumann Bygg is using Blue Ridge Supply Chain Planning (SCP) to grow profitability through increased forecast accuracy, safety stock reduction and related savings.

"We are pleased to welcome Neumann Bygg to our family of European customers," said Maarten Baltussen, General Manager - Europe at Blue Ridge and a recent Supply & Demand Chain Executive Pros to Know winner. "As the building and construction industry continues to grapple with conditions they can't control, like inaccessible supply and inflation, Blue Ridge enables businesses to respond with unmatched speed and resiliency - because of the seamless ramp-up and customer success foundation we've baked into the platform."

Lars Ivar Tveten, Sourcing and Commercial Director at Neumann Bygg, shared, "During our selection, Blue Ridge demonstrated a wealth of out-of-the-box functionalities that apply to our business needs as a building materials retailer together with a comprehensive training model. With the solid position as an end-to-end provider of Supply Chain Planning in the Nordics building industry, we are confident of partnering with Blue Ridge for future Supply Chain Excellence."

Part of the STARK Group, Europe's second-largest building materials distributor, Neumann Bygg caters primarily to professional customers with its wide product range, good logistics solutions and high professional expertise in timber and building materials for new construction and rehabilitation. Contractors, builders, masons, and other craftsmen in small and medium-sized companies are among many of Neumann's customers. In some of the department stores, Neumann also serves the private market.

The STARK Group has operations in Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Germany in addition to Norway - with around 10,000 employees, more than 400 department stores, and around € 4 billion in turnover per year.

About Blue Ridge

Achieving a resilient supply chain sits at the intersection of demand, price and inventory - where a company's customers, suppliers and their operations meet. Blue Ridge's cloud-native planning and pricing platform gives Wholesale Distributors, Specialty Retailers and Discrete Manufacturers app simplicity that uniquely integrates data science-rich inventory forecasting capabilities with price optimization insights. From modeling, right-sizing inventory and seamless collaboration, Blue Ridge bases success off increases in customer profitability and service levels. Learn more at https://blueridgeglobal.com/or request a demo at https://blueridgeglobal.com/request-demo/.

