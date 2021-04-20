Gizmogo.com: Buyback Company Gizmogo Take Action to Reduce Environmental Impact by Recycling Old and Broken Tech

CHINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2021 / With Earth Day upon us, Gizmogo proves that the technology industry can make a difference. By recycling broken and old electronics that are no longer in use, they are creating a major impact on reducing E-waste. The leading buyback company is sending the message out through a spring campaign, which includes a special promotion for their customers to earn extra cash when selling electronics.

Gizmogo promises the most money for electronics in the trade-in world. Customers are invited to sell old electronics for top dollar by visiting the company website and searching for the device they are trying to sell. Potential clients are asked to fill out some information about the product and are instantly given an estimated quote. How much sellers receive depends on the item's condition, the carrier (if applicable), and how much memory it can hold. If the seller approves the quote, they may opt-in and sell to the company. If not, patrons always have the option not to sell. Overall, it is free to receive a quote, and the website also offers complimentary shipping for every device sold to them. It can be beneficial for those looking for quick cash or to finally dispose of old devices.

Locals residing in Chino, California, and surrounding cities are encouraged to use the company's drop-off method. Any unwanted or used electronics will go straight to Gizmogo's facility, where they will dismantle the devices safely and securely. Sellers can rejoice when their electronics are sold here since they receive the maximum cash while helping sustainability efforts.

According to the website, the earth benefits by removing specific components from electronic devices before they settle in landfills. "With so many old devices being thrown away and ending up in landfills, this is causing a major problem for our environment," explained Roxanna Faithful, Public Relations Representative. "Our company believes that we can make a difference through educating our customers, our philanthropy efforts, and recycling every laptop, cell phone, and computer that is sent our way." The association's perspective on E-waste is loud and clear - to improve the conservation of natural resources and reduce air pollution, electronics must be recycled. For each buyback transaction Gizmogo makes, 1% of the total goes to the company's environmental initiatives.

The spring promotion runs from April 19th through the end of the month. Patrons can earn big bucks by using the code GIVING15 before hitting submit when selling their device. This coupon code will add $15 towards the total payment that was already expected.

Gizmogo believes in properly recycling as many electronics as possible to help make a difference for the consumer and the environment. If you have any questions about the company's spring promotion, environmental initiatives, or selling old devices, contact the public relations representative, Roxanna Faithful.

