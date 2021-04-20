Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size Worth $14.1 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global thermal spray coatings market size is projected to reach USD 14.1 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The global market is anticipated to be driven by the increasing product application scope owing to advantages, such as wear and corrosion protection, low toxic gas emissions, thickness capability, and electrical resistance.

Key suggestions from the report:

The aerospace application segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 32.2% in 2020

The high growth is attributed to the wide product usage in aerospace applications as it helps reduce the high-temperature effects on components and increase their lifespan

Ceramics was the dominant product segment and accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020

This growth is credited to the high demand for these products from the industries, such as healthcare, aerospace & defense, energy, and industrial goods

The global market is highly competitive because of the presence of several medium- and small-scale companies across the globe

Key manufacturers focus on developing innovative formulas to offer diverse and high-quality products

Read 205 page research report with ToC on "Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Ceramic, Abradables), By Application (Aerospace, Medical), By Technology (Plasma, Flame Sprays), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/thermal-spray-coatings-market

Thermal spraying is used to improve or restore the surface of a solid material. It can also be used for applying coatings to a wide range of components and materials for better resistance against cavitation, wear, abrasion erosion, and heat. Approximately, 40 to 45% of paints & coatings produced globally are used as protective and decorative paints in the architecture industry. These can be used either for existing or newly constructed structures including monuments, private offices, residential buildings, plants & factories, and public buildings.

China, India, and Indonesia are majorly contributing to the growth of the construction industry in Asia Pacific. The rising population coupled with rapid urbanization & industrialization, especially in the aforementioned economies, has encouraged governments to increase their construction spending and boost infrastructural development. Furthermore, the rising popularity of powder-based coatings owing to the low cost is also significantly contributing to the growth of the global coatings market. Various rules are applicable, in terms of the manufacturing of coatings, due to the carcinogenic and flammable nature of solvents.

However, powder-based coatings are eco-friendly as they contain no solvents and hence do not lead to Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), which cause air pollution. The Covid-19 pandemic has severely disrupted supply chains and sharply curtailed product demand. Restriction in transportation and supply due to slowdown or halting of factories and partial or nationwide lockdowns in several countries to restrain the spread of the coronavirus are expected to have an adverse impact on market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global thermal spray coatings market on the basis of product, technology, application, and region:

Thermal Spray Coating Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Metals



Ceramics



Intermetallics



Polymers



Carbides



Abradables



Others

Thermal Spray Coating Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Cold



Flame



Plasma



High-Velocity Oxy-Fuel (HVOF)



Electric Arc



Others

Thermal Spray Coating Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Aerospace



Industrial Gas Turbine



Automotive



Medical



Printing



Oil & Gas



Steel



Pulp & Paper



Others

Thermal Spray Coating Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Finland





Denmark





Sweden



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





Thailand





Malaysia



Central & South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia





United Arab Emirates (UAE)

(UAE)



Oman

List of Key Players of Thermal Spray Coatings Market

Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc.

H.C. Starck, Inc.

Wall Colmonoy Corp.

Powder Alloy Corp.

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Carpenter Technology Corp.

Durum Verschleiss-Schutz GmbH

Montreal Carbide Co. Ltd.

Progressive Surface, Inc.

American Roller Company, LLC

Lincotek Surface Solutions

John Wood Group PLC

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Metallizing Equipment Co. Pvt. Ltd.

