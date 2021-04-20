Studio Retail Group's (SRG's) Q421 trading update highlights continued strong trading for the core online retail business through the end of FY21, buoyed in part by the forced closure of competitors on the high street. The (completed) disposal of the more challenged Education business completes the multi-year refocusing of the portfolio and leads to SRG now being a pure-play online retailer with an improved growth outlook than previously. The pro forma net cash position leaves the management team well placed to consider its options to enhance the group's growth profile and shareholder value, which the new CEO will present at the FY21 results at the end of June and at a capital markets day in July. Our forecasts are under review.

