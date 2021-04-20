Advertima and Posterscope Partner to Create a New Data- and Audience-Driven Advertising Channel at the Point of Sale

LONDON, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Posterscope, the world's leading out-of-home and location-based marketing specialist, and Advertima, the market leader in real-time audience data and smart-targeting technology for digital signage solutions, have partnered to offer a data- and audience-driven media product that effectively reaches supermarkets' customers and verifies the performance of in-store advertising campaigns. This partnership sets a new standard in OOH media planning and buying, closing a long-existing gap in its ability to target large audiences at the point of sale and bring significant ad revenue to grocery retailers.

With millions of people visiting brick-and-mortar supermarkets each day, grocery retailers are sitting on a valuable asset: their in-store visitors. Historically seen as a highly lucrative, but inaccessible audience by the media buying industry and the brands they represent, mainly due to limitations in audience verification, grocery retailers can now leverage their in-store visitors by becoming their own media owners with Advertima Smart Signage.

For the first time, with Advertima's smart-targeting technology, Posterscope is able to provide their clients with an advertising channel that effectively reaches customers at the point of sale, one of the most influential touchpoints on the shopper journey. Powered by cutting-edge, GDPR compliant AI technology, Advertima allows Posterscope to further strengthen its service offerings by bringing online tracking and targeting capabilities to the physical world.

To enable near-time data- and audience-driven planning, purchasing, and activation of in-store campaigns, Advertima directly connects Posterscope to supermarkets' visitors through Posterscope's proprietary OOH trading platform, ECOS NOW, delivering substantial media spending to Advertima's core clients, which are grocery retailers in Europe. Brands can now reach real and verified in-store audiences according to their demographic groups and benefit from a measurable ROI.

"This strategic collaboration confirms the crucial need for the physical understanding of real-time events to become an integral part of the DOOH media ecosystem," says Iman Nahvi, Co-Founder and CEO of Advertima.

"Exciting partnerships with tech companies such as Advertima, at the leading edge of AI and computing, are core to building the future of DOOH and we are looking forward to putting this technology to work for the benefit of our clients," says Christopher Ho, Innovation Director at Posterscope UK.

About Posterscope

Posterscope is the world's leading out-of-home and location-based marketing specialist who knows more about what people think, feel and do out of the home and translates this understanding into compelling, creative and quantifiable solutions which make a meaningful difference to clients' businesses.

About Advertima

Advertima is a 3D computer vision platform provider founded in 2016 and headquartered in Switzerland. Advertima visually interprets human behavior in the physical world, enabling smart spaces of the future to interact with people in seamless and meaningful ways. Their real-time and easily accessible data stream, called the 'Human Data Layer', powers their smart retail solutions, including Smart Store and Smart Signage. Advertima is fully GDPR compliant.

