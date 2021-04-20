Casino777.be: 27+ million views solidifies Van Damme and 777.be collaboration

BRUSSELS, Belgium, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Online sportsbook and casino operator 777.be is launching another brand-new TV commercial starring Belgian Hollywood legend Jean-Claude Van Damme. The new campaign, part of a true 'JCVD & 777.be franchise', will be released on Belgian TV and online channels this week, and sees Jean-Claude Van Damme taking on an even more active role as our benevolent hero; making gamblers aware of the importance of responsible gaming and knowing their limits. The viewers will be drawn in by some classic Van Damme dance moves, which add an element of fun to an otherwise serious message around responsible gameplay.



Previous 777.be campaigns featuring JCVD have aired on multiple channels, accumulated over 27 million views online alone, and put a collective smile on the face of the viewers. With such success, it was to be expected that the successful pairing between 777.be and JCVD was to continue.

Jean-Christophe Choffray, Head of Gaming at 777.be, said about the campaign: "It pleases us to see the numbers of views and engagement the campaign has generated. The message we are bringing is an important one. The fact that we can have someone charismatic and famous like Jean-Claude Van Damme to voice this message, adds to the power of it."

About 777.be & Bet777.be

777.be is the online sportsbook and casino operation of Casino de Spa, one of the oldest casinos in the world. In 2011 Casino de Spa, which is part of the Ardent Group, obtained a Belgian license to offer online casino games via www.casino777.be , followed four years later by a license for sport betting via www.bet777.be . Bet777.be has since established and maintained a strong position within the Belgian online betting market, offering a wide range of pre-live and live betting options as well as numerous features.

