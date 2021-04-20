The "Europe Specialty Chemicals Market 2020-2027 by Application (Construction, Food Feed, Pharmaceutical Cosmetic, Water Treatment, Paper Pulp, Oilfield, Others), Product Type, and Country: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European specialty chemicals market accounted for $66.12 million in 2020 and will grow by 4.3% annually over 2020-2027 driven by growing demand from the end-user industries, technological advancements, and increasing demand of various specialty chemicals in emerging economies.

This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire European specialty chemicals market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate/forecast from 2020 till 2027 with 2019 as the base year.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of the European market is forecast in an optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe's specialty chemicals market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Application, Product Type, and Country.

Based on Application, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2017-2027 included in each section.

Construction Chemicals

Protective Coatings

Adhesives Sealants

Concrete Admixtures

Asphalt Additives

Other Construction Chemicals

Food Feed Additives

Food Flavors

Hydrocolloids

Flavor Enhancers

Other Food Additives

Pharmaceutical Cosmetic Chemicals

Emollients, Film formers, Moisturizers

Surfactants

Single-Use Additives

Other Pharmaceutical Cosmetic chemicals

Water Treatment Chemicals

Coagulants Flocculants

Biocides Disinfectants

Corrosion Scale Inhibitors

Activated Carbon

Anti-Foaming Agents

pH Adjusters Softeners

Other Water Treatment Chemicals

Paper Pulp Chemicals

Bleaching RCF Chemicals

Functional Chemicals

Coating Chemicals

Process Chemicals

Pigments Fillers

Oilfield Chemicals

Drilling Fluids

Fracturing

Acidizing

Cementing

Other Types

Textile Chemicals

Colorants Auxiliaries

Hydrocolloids

Finishing Chemicals

Surfactants

Other Textile Chemicals

Agrochemicals

Electronics Chemicals

Polymer Additives

Adhesives Sealants

Other Specialty Chemicals

Based on Product Type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2017-2027 included in each section.

Surfactant Chemicals

Defoamers

Corrosion Inhibitors

Flame Retardants

Antioxidants

Biocides

Catalysts

Specialty Coatings

Specialty Pigments

Other Product Types

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe (further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2017-2027. The breakdown of key national markets by Application and Product Type over the forecast years is also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Players Profiled:

AkzoNobel N.V.

Arkema SA

Bayer AG

Chemtura Corporation

Clariant AG

Eastman Chemicals

Evonik Industries AG

Huntsman Corporation

Novozymes A/S

Rhodia S.A.

Solvay SA

The Dow Chemical Co.

