The European specialty chemicals market accounted for $66.12 million in 2020 and will grow by 4.3% annually over 2020-2027 driven by growing demand from the end-user industries, technological advancements, and increasing demand of various specialty chemicals in emerging economies.
This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire European specialty chemicals market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate/forecast from 2020 till 2027 with 2019 as the base year.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends Market Opportunities
- Porter's Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of the European market is forecast in an optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe's specialty chemicals market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Application, Product Type, and Country.
Based on Application, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2017-2027 included in each section.
Construction Chemicals
- Protective Coatings
- Adhesives Sealants
- Concrete Admixtures
- Asphalt Additives
- Other Construction Chemicals
Food Feed Additives
- Food Flavors
- Hydrocolloids
- Flavor Enhancers
- Other Food Additives
Pharmaceutical Cosmetic Chemicals
- Emollients, Film formers, Moisturizers
- Surfactants
- Single-Use Additives
- Other Pharmaceutical Cosmetic chemicals
Water Treatment Chemicals
- Coagulants Flocculants
- Biocides Disinfectants
- Corrosion Scale Inhibitors
- Activated Carbon
- Anti-Foaming Agents
- pH Adjusters Softeners
- Other Water Treatment Chemicals
Paper Pulp Chemicals
- Bleaching RCF Chemicals
- Functional Chemicals
- Coating Chemicals
- Process Chemicals
- Pigments Fillers
Oilfield Chemicals
- Drilling Fluids
- Fracturing
- Acidizing
- Cementing
- Other Types
Textile Chemicals
- Colorants Auxiliaries
- Hydrocolloids
- Finishing Chemicals
- Surfactants
- Other Textile Chemicals
- Agrochemicals
- Electronics Chemicals
- Polymer Additives
- Adhesives Sealants
- Other Specialty Chemicals
Based on Product Type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2017-2027 included in each section.
- Surfactant Chemicals
- Defoamers
- Corrosion Inhibitors
- Flame Retardants
- Antioxidants
- Biocides
- Catalysts
- Specialty Coatings
- Specialty Pigments
- Other Product Types
Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe (further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2017-2027. The breakdown of key national markets by Application and Product Type over the forecast years is also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Key Players Profiled:
- AkzoNobel N.V.
- Arkema SA
- Bayer AG
- Chemtura Corporation
- Clariant AG
- Eastman Chemicals
- Evonik Industries AG
- Huntsman Corporation
- Novozymes A/S
- Rhodia S.A.
- Solvay SA
- The Dow Chemical Co.
