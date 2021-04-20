In 2020, the number of published titles grew 38 per cent. The most significant sales were in Health and Relations fields audiobooks.

The annual reports inform that the production and, thus, sales grew significantly whereas the audience preferences veered round into health and relations fields.

Besides, in 2021, the publishing house plans to acquire new genres in non-fiction and cooperate with new promising authors, retailers, and markets.

Although the circumstances made the editorial team work remotely, the number of published audiobooks did not diminish but increased. In particular, 109 books were recorded in 2020. The company published, among others, such bestsellers as Educated by Tara Westover, Flow by Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi, and Talking to Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell (German); Money. Master The Game by Tony Robbins, Bad Blood by John Carreyrou, and Big Magic by Elizabeth Gilbert (French); Atomic Habits by James Clear, Outliers by Malcolm Gladwell, and Becoming Supernatural by Joe Dispenza (Italian).

Additionally, in 2020, the publishing house started acquiring new languages producing books in Swedish, Turkish, Spanish, Norwegian, and Japanese.

The increase in production led to the rise in sales, logically. The sales report for 2020 showed a growth of 60 per cent, comparing to 2019. As mentioned, the listeners downloaded more books about health and relations, which is evidence of a slight change in audience preferences.

Further, in 2020, ABP Publishing worked on its ABP Verlag, ABP Editions, and ABP Editore brands. Every subsidiary got a new logotype and site. Moreover, each of the ABP Publishing books can be associated with the publisher, thanks to the standardised cover design.

Following the listeners' interests, in 2021, ABP Publishing plans to release audiobooks in fields and topics the company did not work with before, for instance, publicism and fiction. As an example, the German division has already published Demi Moore's autobiography while the French department is preparing the timeless classic bestseller Atlas Shrugged by Ayn Rand. Besides, the publisher increases the number of titles in relationship and parenting and popular science genres. It is important that despite the growing number of titles, the company keeps the high quality of audiobooks, practising an attentive approach to the voice-overs cast and music and dramatic audiobooks style.

Nevertheless, in the coming years, most publishers in the digital field will face the expansion of subscription and streaming model of distribution. The listeners appreciated the profit of the unlimited access to audiobooks, whereas the publishing houses are switching to a new reality reluctantly. Anyway, all the publishing companies will have to find a balance between listeners' wishes and desirable income. ABP Publishing believes that the changes will be advantageous for all the market participants and cause the better quality of published audiobooks in competitive terms.

