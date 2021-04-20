Tubulis today announced the appointment of Günter Fingerle-Rowson, MD, PhD, as Chief Medical Officer to complement the leadership team and to further build the company's clinical expertise. Dr. Fingerle-Rowson is an experienced hematologist and medical oncologist who brings to Tubulis more than two decades of academic, biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry experience. Moreover, he has a proven track record of advancing product candidates from early clinical phase through regulatory approval and into clinical practice. In this newly established role, he will use his extensive knowledge in the development of cancer therapeutics to oversee Tubulis' clinical activities and advance the company's Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) towards clinical evaluation.

"Günter is an expert in developing successful clinical oncology programs that resulted in the regulatory approval of several monoclonal antibodies. His wealth of experience and his track record of execution will be a great asset to Tubulis as we transition towards becoming an established clinical-stage drug developer," said Dr. Dominik Schumacher, CEO and co-founder of Tubulis. "In addition, his background in translational research in immuno-oncology will further strengthen our team and our capabilities to rapidly deliver the benefits of our ADC approach to cancer patients."

Dr. Fingerle-Rowson commented: "I am thrilled to join Tubulis to be part of the team that brings ADC technology to a new level. The technological advancements that the company has made in a short period of time and the team's clear vision to become a leader in the field of ADCs instantly drew my interest. I look forward to help shape the clinical development plan for Tubulis' exciting technology platform and to bring its first candidate TUB-010 to patients in the near term. Tubulis' proprietary ADC technology enables us to develop novel ADCs that have a better versability and an improved benefit/risk profile than current ADC options."

Prior to joining Tubulis, Dr. Fingerle-Rowson worked in Global Clinical Development at MorphoSys and F. Hoffmann-La Roche as well as in Medical Affairs at Janssen-Cilag, a J&J company. He has contributed to bring three drugs to patients with malignancies. In his latest role as VP, Global Product Head at MorphoSys, he steered the clinical development as well as the regulatory approval for Tafasitamab (MOR208, Monjuvi). From 2011-2018, he served as Associate Medical Group Director, Global Development Team Leader and Global Clinical Leader at F. Hoffmann-La Roche where he was responsible for the clinical development and regulatory approvals of Obinutuzumab (GA101, Gazyva). Dr. Fingerle-Rowson also worked as Medical Manager at Janssen-Cilag, and as academic physician in internal medicine, hemato-oncology at the University Hospitals in Cologne and Munich where he also led own research in the field of immuno-oncology. Dr. Fingerle-Rowson was a longstanding active member of the German CLL Study Group where he contributed to the approval of Rituximab. He is a board-certified hematologist/medical oncologist and holds an MD in Internal Medicine from Munich University, and a MD-PhD in Molecular Medicine from New York University.

About Tubulis

Tubulis generates uniquely matched protein-drug conjugates through the combination of novel proprietary technologies and disease-specific biologic insight. Our goal is to expand the therapeutic potential of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) by increasing design flexibility while overcoming constraints of toxicity, efficacy and indication. Tubulis will build new conjugates to fill its pipeline and will collaborate with partners to usher in a new ADC era and deliver better outcomes for patients. Visit www.tubulis.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210420005121/en/

Contacts:

For Tubulis

Dominik Schumacher, CEO Co-Founder

Phone: 49 (0) 89 2180 74233

Email: info@tubulis.com



Media Requests for Tubulis

Trophic Communications

Stephanie May or Laura Mittmann

Phone: +49 (0) 171 185 5682

Email: tubulis@trophic.eu