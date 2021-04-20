Registration for 25th World Energy Congress Opens Today

Themed "Energy for Humanity", the flagship event celebrates World Energy Council's centennial anniversary in St Petersburg, Russia - October 24-27, 2022

LONDON and ST. PETERSBURG, Russia, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Energy Council and the Roscongress Foundation are pleased to announce the opening of delegate registration for the 25th World Energy Congress. Held once every three years, the Congress is one of the most significant moments and important events in the global energy calendar.

The World Energy Congress will be hosted by the Russian Federation and will take place in St Petersburg, from 24-27 October 2022. Russia was selected as the host for the Council's flagship event in 2018 following a vote by the World Energy Council's member countries.

The Congress marks the World Energy Council's centennial year.

The 25th World Energy Congress will convene more than 200 of the world's most influential energy leaders centre stage, including Heads of State and ministers, together with over 7,000 international energy stakeholders across the four-day event.

Energy producers and consumers, and other stakeholders, will convene to discuss the significant challenges for the industry, as well as new solutions for People and Planet.

Dr Angela Wilkinson, Secretary General and CEO of the World Energy Council said: "Under the theme of Energy for Humanity, the St Petersburg 25th World Energy Congress will showcase ground-breaking advances in energy for people and planet, and provide a unique space for informed leadership dialogue and new collaborative action.

"As we approach our centenary in 2023, our focus is on the next 100 years and the role of people, alongside technology and investment, in turning bold ambitions into better energy realities".

Alexander Novak, Deputy Prime Minister of Russian Federation and Chair of the Organising Committee of the World Energy Congress, commented: "We support the World Energy Council in further progressing its humanising energy imperative. The Congress in St Petersburg will be the most prestigious energy event of the decade and we look forward to welcoming industry leaders from all corners of the world".

Dr Angela Wilkinson added: "Energy is the key enabler of human progress. The Congress creates a unique moment to convene the increasing diversity in energy in an exchange of experiences and common-sense conversations on the current state and outlook of the entire energy system. Our ambition is to build forward together and secure the benefits of sustainable energy for all."

Registration

The official website of the World Energy Congress worldenergycongressrussia.org is now open to book participation as a delegate, exhibitor or exhibition visitor. Early-bird discounts currently apply to delegate registrations. You may also register your interest to be a sponsor or a media partner.

Further information about the Congress and the registration can be found on worldenergycongressrussia.org and the Congress Brochure.

About the World Energy Congress

The global flagship platform of the World Energy Council, the World Energy Congress reaches across the public, private and civic sectors to connect and inspire leaders and practitioners from the energy+ value chain. Held triennially since 1924, the Congress is a unique space for the world energy community to address challenges of energy for people and planet, catalyse new co-operations and build multiple better pathways for global energy transition. With around 7,000 delegates and 18,000 attendees the Congress connects and inspires experienced and future energy leaders and practitioners from around the world. Ministers, C-suite executives, NGOs, experts and academia, entrepreneurs and young energy leaders - the Congress hosts the full spectrum of the energy sector and its value chain.