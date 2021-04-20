IONIC Brands Corp.: Ionic Brands Corp. Expands Brand Portfolio to East Coast with M2 Partners, and Signs License and Marketing Agreement with Berkshire Welco, d/b/a THE PASS

TACOMA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2021 / IONIC BRANDS CORP. (CSE:IONC) (OTC PINK:IONKD) (FRA:1B3) ("IONIC BRANDS" or the "Company"), a regional manufacturer of innovative cannabis consumables and concentrate extract products, is pleased to announce that together with M2 Partners, LLC, has executed a License and Marketing Agreement ("LMA") granting Berkshire Welco, d/b/a THE PASS, a Massachusetts based Recreational Cannabis Manufacturer with endorsements to produce, manufacture and distribute Edibles, Extracts, Topicals, Concentrates, and Industrial Hemp, the sole and exclusive distribution rights to license all brands and products within the IONIC BRANDS portfolio. The companies are targeting an early Spring 2021 timeframe for product availability in retailers across Massachusetts and will likely offer IONIC White & IONIC Black Infused Prerolls, WICKED Infused Prerolls, IONIC Black, Full Spectrum Cannabis Oil Vape Cartridges, and selected edibles from the well-known, ZOOTS Brand, including ZootDrops & ZootRocks.

Furthermore, IONIC BRANDS will be bringing certain products produced by THE PASS to the Washington and Oregon markets as part of the Company's brand expansion strategy. IONIC BRANDS is constantly looking for best of breed products to introduce into the markets it serves. The Company remains extremely impressed with the quality of THE PASS product lines, and believes THE PASS products will round out the IONIC BRANDS' portfolio, providing a greater sales opportunity in the flower segment of cannabis sales.

IONIC BRANDS Chairman and CEO, John P. Gorst, commented, "The partnership with M2 and subsequent launch in Massachusetts with THE PASS marks another exciting step forward for the IONIC BRANDS 2.0 plan. We are enthusiastic for the future and where this newest group of partners will take IONIC BRANDS. We will continue our licensing strategy down the east coast for the balance of 2021, expanding our brand equity. We will continue evaluating additional brands to bring to the Pacific Northwest markets, as well as, finding the best of breed products."

Chris Weld, CEO of THE PASS was quoted; "It is not often that an opportunity comes around to work with people who share a similar vision and like mindedness with attention to details . Berkshire Welco is thrilled to have found such an opportunity with this newly forged partnership. We feel that the synergy is palpable and we are looking forward to seeing many great things come to fruition from our present and future collaborations."

About Berkshire Welco, LLC.

Founded in 2018, Berkshire Welco, d/b/a THE PASS, a vertically integrated producer of reliable and remarkable adult, cannabis products, with a mission to support human consciousness - to inspire, connect, and calm the mind and body - through intelligent consumption of their natural flower, extractions, and infused products.

About Ionic Brands Corp.

The Company is dedicated to building a regionally based multi-state consumer packaged goods company with a highly respected cannabis concentrate brand portfolio with strong roots in the premium and luxury segments of vape, concentrates and consumables. The cornerstone Brand of the portfolio, IONIC, is a top concentrates brand in Washington State along with its economy brand Dabulous and has aggressively expanded throughout the Pacific Northwest of the United States. The brand is currently operating in Washington and Oregon. IONIC BRANDS' strategy is to be the leader of the highest-value segments of the cannabis market. On behalf of IONIC BRANDS CORP.

John Gorst

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

For more information visit www.ionicbrands.com or contact:

John P. Gorst

Investor.relations@ionicbrands.com

+1.253.248.7927

To stay better informed with the current events of the company you can join our investor community at https://www.ionicbrands.com/investor-community

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The risks are without limitations the price for cannabis and related products will remain consistent and the consumer demand remains strong; availability of financing to the Company to develop the retail locations; retention of key employees and management; changes in State and/or municipal regulations of retail operations and changes in government regulations generally. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time with the Canadian Securities Exchange, the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and the Alberta Securities Commission.

SOURCE: IONIC Brands Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/641271/Ionic-Brands-Corp-Expands-Brand-Portfolio-to-East-Coast-with-M2-Partners-and-Signs-License-and-Marketing-Agreement-with-Berkshire-Welco-dba-THE-PASS