The European Society of Hypertension: Message from ESH-ISH Hypertension 2021 - World Hypertension League focus on Implementation of the "Call to Action for Global Hypertension Control"

Implementing the Call to Action for Global Hypertension Control

The World Hypertension League held the symposium of "Implementing the Call to Action for Global Hypertension Control" at the ESH-ISH Joint Congress. Professor Xin-Hua Zhang, the President of the World Hypertension League, gave a speech on "Announcing and Promoting of the Call to Action for Global Hypertension Control", which was drafted by the World Hypertension League with its global partners and member organizations. It was announced at the World Hypertension Congress in São Paulo, Brazil in 2019.

Hypertension is the controllable but not yet being properly controlled leading risk factor for death and disability globally. Among 1.4 billion hypertensive patients, only less than 14% having their blood pressure under control. We call on global health authorities and medical professional societies to: 1. apply global best practices; 2. help primary care services become the central for hypertension prevention and control; 3. promote team work among medical and non-medical staff to create patient-centered care; and 4. use evidence-based standardized treatment protocol, and continue supply of high quality, affordable, and sustainable antihypertensive medications; 5. detect patients through routine outpatient clinics and population screening programs, and control blood pressure in a timely manner; 6. reward excellent leaders, programs, and organizations that dedicated in hypertension prevention and control initiatives.

The HEARTS China Hypertension Control Project is a successful example in implementing the Call to action and applying the best clinical practice.

Professor Xin-Hua Zhang shared the progress of the HEARTS Hypertension Control Project in Henan Province, China. It is well demonstrated the impact of implementing the "Call to Action on global Hypertension Control". The project is led by the governmental health authorities, supported by the expert committee, and implemented by primary care providers in about 1000 township hospitals and community health care centers. The project uses internationally verified devices for measurement of blood pressure, glucose, uric acid and lipid, and a web-based clinical support and quality monitoring system. The system connects the measurements to prescription platform, provides information to support clinicians' decision making on diagnosis, treatment and planning for follow-up. It also provides daily and weekly reports to inform the relevant government offices about the quality and progress of hypertension control in the areas, helped the health authorities to provide timely assistance and supervision to primary health care services. The project was launched in July 2018, and as of December 31, 2020, the number of primary care services participating in the HEARTS hypertension control project has increased from 54 to more than 800; and the registered hypertensive patients getting their blood pressure under control has increased from about 700 to more than 40,000.

The HEARTS technical package is a strategic and practical guidance developed by the World Health Organization and international medical professional societies. It aims to improve the capacity of primary care services in control and prevention of cardiovascular diseases. The package is intended for use by government health authorities, expert teams and primary care providers. It includes guidance on healthy lifestyles and patient self-management, evidence-based standardized treatment algorithm, high-quality uninterrupted supply of drugs and essential medical devices in the selected algorithm, risk-based management strategies, teamwork and shared responsibility, and a real-time quality monitoring system. The " Call to Action for Hypertension Control" recommends the HEARTS technical package as a best practice.

Traditional Chinese medicines with RCT evidence of effectively reduced blood pressure should have a role in clinical practice for hypertension control.

In primary care settings using evidence-based standardized treatment algorithm is the most effective way for improving hypertension control. The drugs in the algorithm must be evidence-based, long-acting, high-quality, affordable, available, and sustainable. The dose for every step and the pace for evaluation in the algorithm should also be supported by scientific evidence. In addition to globally recommended antihypertensive drugs, Chinese patent traditional medicines that meet the above criteria can also be selected. For example, "Songling Xuemaikang" has RCT evidence of effectively reduced blood pressure and improved lipid profile. It is well suitable for most patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease.

Finally, Professor Zhang concluded, "The results of the HEARTS hypertension control project in Henan, China, demonstrate that the 'Call to Action' and it recommended best practices are implementable, replicable and sustainable. Widely dissemination of Call to Action can help improve the global hypertension control and help more hypertensive patients live longer and healthier."

