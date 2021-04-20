Fingerprint Cards AB: invitation to the first quarter 2021 results presentation

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) will host a telephone conference and webcast presentation of its first quarter 2021 results, on April21, 2021 at 09:00 CEST.



Fingerprints' CEO Christian Fredrikson will present the report together with CFO Per Sundqvist in a combined webcast and telephone conference. The presentation will be held in English.

Time: Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 09:00 am CEST.

Location: combined webcast and telephone conference.

The report is available at https://www.fingerprints.com/

The webcast and the presentation material can be accessed through https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5dpwm66jwhere it is also possible to ask questions.

For media and analysts: The telephone conference dial-in is +44 (0) 2071 928000 (international participants) or 08-506 921 80 (Swedish participants). Please state conference ID 9862978.

About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

Attachment