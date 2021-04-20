Muhdo Partner With King's College London to Undertake an Advanced Research Project Around Epigenetics, AI and Informatics

MARTLESHAM, England, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Muhdo will be partnering with Ageing Research at King's College London (ARK), embarking on collaborative research around health, lifestyle through innovative data sciences.

This year we will be focusing on how artificial intelligence (AI) can help us to better understand the value of health and lifestyle data for both the end consumer as well as helping to guide the research to enhance healthy longevity.

The gap between life and health expectancy is growing larger every year. Our health and lifestyle needs are also changing, and more research is required to reduce the risk of preventable ageing-related diseases to improve physical and mental wellbeing throughout the life course.

We might be living longer, but unfortunately not healthier, with more multiple long-term conditions like asthma, diabetes, obesity and heart disease on the rise. It's actually estimated that around 75% of health and life expectancy after the age of 40 is modifiable.



Muhdo is pioneering Epigenetics testing in the workplace and community, which will help each of us to understand our biological age and better predict our future health, bridging the gap between consumer wellness and technology. This will allow people to be more proactive in helping to manage their health and wellbeing through lifestyle changes.

Together with ARK affiliated academics and healthcare professionals as well as industry partners, Muhdo aims to develop the next generation of consumer epigenetics testing integrated with other biomarkers of lifestyle and environmental data through AI and advanced data analytics. In particular, Svitlana Surodina, ARK's new Entrepreneur in Residence and researcher in the Department of Informatics at King's, will be developing novel technologies for integrating with Muhdo's platform.

Muhdo is also extremely pleased to be working closely with Dr Richard Siow, ARK Director, who will be joining Muhdo's Scientific Advisory Board.

His research focuses on nutrigenomics for healthy longevity and the mechanisms ageing. He has published extensively leading biomedical journals and is the UK Lead for the International Society on Ageing and Disease. He is an Associate Editor of Frontiers in Genetics and Frontiers in Nutrition and a member of the Advisory Board of the UK All Party Parliamentary Group for Longevity and The Lancet Healthy Longevity.

Nathan Berkley, CEO of Muhdo, said:

"We at Muhdo are very excited to be partnering with one of the most respected universities in this field and carry out this cutting-edge research looking at health and wellbeing data and the value it can provide to everyone in terms of looking after their own wellbeing", expresses the Chief Executive of Muhdo, Nathan Berkley. "DNA and epigenetics have the capability to help everyone at every stage of life to reach their full health potential. We believe this is a true milestone in the global application of epigenetics"

Richard Siow, Director of ARK, said:

"We're always searching for novel ways to push the boundaries of our research in applying the scientific breakthroughs to the real-world problems and partnering with market leaders to deliver a major impact on people's lives and society at large. We are delighted to start this cooperation with Muhdo which will apply the data science and AI innovations to improve global health and longevity.

About Muhdo

Muhdo is the first company in the world to offer a true internal wellness epigenetic profiling programme direct to companies and consumers, inspiring and supporting people to live healthier, happier, longer lives. As a next generation genetic and big data company, its vision is the mass personalisation of preventive and curative health through epigenetics and analytics, delivering a truly holistic and objective health and wellness programme.

About Ageing Research at King's (ARK)

From its base at King's College London, ARK is a cross-faculty multidisciplinary consortium of global researchers and innovators working on ageing and longevity. ARK brings together expertise in healthy ageing in multiple complementary areas and represents King's world class excellence for research from basic mechanisms in biogerontology and clinical translation to social impact of ageing and technology transfer. The primary purpose of ARK is to enhance interdisciplinary collaborations within King's to better understand the mechanisms of ageing, improving health-span and longevity leading through innovation and entrepreneurship. As ageing consists of complex systems at the level of biology, psychology, society and public policy, in order to understand the processes of ageing and the nature of old age itself, it is important to bring together innovation from complimentary disciplines. ARK is uniquely positioned to address the challenges of an ageing world, and to provide solutions at multiple levels, from cellular mechanisms and therapeutics to technology innovations, social impact and data sciences, facilitated through the ARK academic-industry hub and our global partners.

About King's College London

King's is one of the top 10 UK universities in the world* and is London's most central university, with five campuses in the capital. Our faculties, institutes and schools deliver world-leading research, enabling groundbreaking new discoveries. This research underpins all of King's teaching and enables us to make the world a better place.

*QS World University Rankings 2021

