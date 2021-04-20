QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: QIA) announced today that it plans to release its report on results for the first quarter 2021 on Monday, May 3, at approximately 22:05 Central European Time (CET) 16:05 Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)

A conference call is planned for Tuesday, May 4, at 15:00 CET 9:00 EDT, hosted by Thierry Bernard, Chief Executive Officer, and Roland Sackers, Chief Financial Officer.

Conference call and webcast details

Interested parties may listen to the call by dialling:

+1 929 477 0402 (U.S.), +44 (0)330 336 9125 (UK), +49 (0) 69 2222 25574 (Germany).

To avoid waiting time, please join the event conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time.

Conference ID: 8750862

The webcast will be accessible at:

https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/viewer/event.jsp?ei=1447003&tp_key=fa89ebc26d

A conference call replay will be available by using the following link:

https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/viewer/event.jsp?ei=1447003&tp_key=fa89ebc26d

Contact: IR@qiagen.com

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics). As of December 31, 2020, QIAGEN employed more than 5,600 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at http://www.qiagen.com.

