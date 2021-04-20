The polysilicon maker lurched from a $17m profit in 2019 to a $960 million loss last year, according to an unaudited extract from its overdue annual figures. Publication is being held up by an auditor enquiry relating to a $71m abandoned-production-project pre-payment which appears to be either owed by, or to, a GCL subsidiary.With shares in Chinese polysilicon maker GCL-Poly still suspended pending the overdue publication of the company's annual report for 2020, the board has revealed the heavily indebted business slid to an, unaudited, loss of RMB6.25 billion (US$962 million). The company published ...

