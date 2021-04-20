Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd.: SUIC Director, the Intel Grand Prize Awardee, His Proprietary SoundNet Technology That Has Been Adopted by Oracle Taiwan LLC, is Planning to Collaborate with Oracle Taiwan in the Joint Development of Advanced Solut

NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC), a New York based Fintech firm is looking forward to collaborate with Oracle Taiwan LLC, the world's largest database management company, in spearheading innovative solutions for Global Supply Chain Finance, Fintech and DeFi Smart Contract Solutions.

SoundNet Technology and Oracle Taiwan first collaborated in December 2016 during the Oracle Cloud Day program, in which SoundNet Technology app was used for its program registration and other related Oracle activities, and is still being used by Oracle until today.

SUIC recognizes that Oracle's rapidly growing, highly-profitable, multi-billion-dollar Cloud ERP businesses are still leading the ERP market, with subscriptions revenues increasing steadily, especially as their Gen2 Cloud Infrastructure business amplified the group's revenue at a rate in excess of 100% in the recent reported quarter. (Source: Oracle Corporation).

SUIC is planning to work with Oracle Taiwan in the joint development of Advanced Solutions for Global Supply Chain Finance, Fintech and DeFi Smart Contract Solutions, to support the full lifecycle of supply chain, providing revolutionary solutions to correct the disruption in global supply chain during this pandemic period and beyond. SUIC believes that DeFi will pave the way to greater diversity and fair competition in the financial system, global trade, and international payments, among others, leveraging the recent innovation to its superior and highly transparent Smart Contract solutions and most importantly, optimized by Oracle's exceptional and unparalleled cloud computing power, aiming for seamless integration to our corporate customer's third-party applications.

Director Joa Chen Gu-Feng states, "SUIC and SoundNet Technology are at the forefront of this transformative era, embracing rapid changes in the business world as we launch our latest DeFi and Smart Contract solutions and digital services that will minimize the risk of arbitrary intervention in the Global Supply Chain Finance."

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company

The Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company provides research and development, venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. To learn more, please visit www.sinounitedco.com.

