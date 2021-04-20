Latest addition to company's products and design services offering

sureCore Limited today unveiled a configurable register file compiler that offers industry-leading 60% dynamic power savings over current off-the-shelf solutions.

The new compiler easily supports multiple read and write ports and is compatible with process nodes ranging from 40nm to advanced FinFET. Recent production projects have delivered multi-port solutions operating down to 0.45V on a 16nm process. By selecting different optimisation criteria, high speed operation can be tuned to frequencies up to 2Ghz on the same process technologies.

"Register files are important in both machine learning and high-performance processors and, at the other end of the spectrum, low power wearables. With increasing pressure to meet tightening power budgets, register files are an often- overlooked aspect of design optimisation. By delivering area and power efficiencies, significant reductions in overall system power consumption can be achieved," said Paul Wells, sureCore CEO.

The sureCore Register File Compiler implements an architecture that supports operation down to near threshold voltages and provides seamless interconnectivity with system logic. In addition, sureCore's patented low power SRAM hierarchical design techniques dramatically reduce dynamic power. Current-supported word widths range from eight to 144 bits at depths, ranging from 16 to 512 words. Multi-port variants with two or more write ports and up to eight read ports are supported.

This new sureCore Register File Compiler fills the void left by standard, off-the-shelf offerings that, while area-efficient, have poor power profiles and do not support the multiple port requirements demanded by advanced applications. Furthermore, because they are based on foundry bit cells, off-the-shelf files, can only operate within a narrow window around the process Vnom.

sureCore's Register File Compiler, on the other hand, can be tuned to deliver solutions that operate across wide operating voltage regimes to deliver optimum power performance or, alternatively, configured to support compute intensive applications by delivering GHz operation. These solutions are finding traction in high performance computing, edge based artificial intelligence and machine learning applications.

The Register Files can be optimised for a specific application through sureCore's SureFitTM Customization Service that offers concept-to-tape-out design expertise to ASIC developers.



About sureCore

sureCore is the low-power innovator who empowers the IC design community to meet aggressive power budgets through a portfolio of ultra-low power memory design services and standard products. sureCore's low-power engineering methodologies and design flows meet the most exacting memory requirements with a comprehensive product and design services portfolio that create clear market differentiation. The company's low-power product line encompasses a range of close to near-threshold silicon proven, process-independent SRAM IP.

