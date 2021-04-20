Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2021) - Xfuels Inc. (OTC Pink: XFLS) is pleased to report the following Shareholder update:

Xfuels has retained ValueDrivenCFO, https://valuedrivencfo.com/ and BF Borgers, http://www.bfbcpa.us/ to bring the company current on OTC markets as well as audit the books of the company for the years 2019-2020. Once the books of the company are audited for the years 2019-2020, Xfuels will file the appropriate application to OTC markets to up list onto OTCQB.



About Xfuels Inc.



Xfuels Inc. is a fully integrated energy company that products responsible products both traditional and renewable. Our continued focus on carbon footprint reduction and cutting-edge technologies not only benefit the environment and local communities but also add value to Xfuels bottom line.



Cycle Energy Services Cycle Energy Services owns and operates combo wireline-service rigs and Hydrovac Units. The focus of Cycle Energy Services is primarily end of life abandonment and reclamation of non-producing assets. The company excels by supplying fixed cost services via our custom rigs and equipment that results in reduced time onsite, faster rig in and rig out times as well as reduced number of vehicles onsite. Cycle's efficiencies reduce the amount of fuel burned to complete the abandonment and reduces the carbon footprint to abandon wells.



Cycle Hydrocarbon Technologies provides both R&D capabilities as well as previously developed and licensed technologies that aid in increased production, reduced lifting, and operation costs as well as gas and oil field intelligence. Cycle Energy Technologies immediate focus our small-scale Blue Hydrogen production plants are scheduled to roll out mid to late summer 2021 our flag ship technology the mobile GTL (gas to liquid) system will roll out shortly after. This technology brings forth increased value to the group through Cycle's internal production of gas. The value is added by turning the gas into chemicals and C5+ hydrocarbons as a 3-4x multiple which is industry groundbreaking.



Cycle Oil and Gas Xfuels owns 40% of Cycle Oil & Gas through its ownership in Cycle Energy Industries Inc. Cycle Oil & Gas focuses on acquiring & optimizing underdeveloped oil & gas assets and employs in-house developed & licensed technologies to increase production, optimize performance & reduce costs. The company currently produces approximately 80 barrels/day of oil as well as several non-operational properties and GORRS (Gross Overriding Royalties).

For further information please contact :

Xfuels Inc. Public Relations and Shareholder Information

Email: mikem@xxfuels.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80998