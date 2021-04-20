XP POWER LTD - Result of Annual General Meeting
London, April 20
20 April 2021
XP Power Limited
("XP Power" or "the Company")
Result of Annual General Meeting
The Annual General Meeting of XP Power Limited was held at 401 Commonwealth Drive, Haw Par Technocentre, Lobby B, #02-02, Singapore 149598 on 20 April 2021, commencing at 5.00 p.m.Singapore time. All resolutions were unanimously passed by a show of hands.
For information, the following table shows the total votes cast by proxy voting on the resolutions that were put to the meeting. The total number of shares in issue was 19,642,296.
|Resolution number
|Resolution description
|In Favour
|Against
|Withheld
|Votes
|%
|Votes
|%
|Votes
|1
|To receive and adopt the reports and audited accounts
|12,850,153
|100.0%
|0
|0.0%
|25,000
|2
|To approve the final dividend
|12,875,153
|100.0%
|0
|0.0%
|0
|3
|To re-elect James Peters
|12,308,528
|95.6%
|566,625
|4.4%
|0
|4
|To re-elect Terry Twigger
|11,874082
|92.2%
|1,001,071
|7.8%
|0
|5
|To re-elect Andy Sng
|12,743,380
|99.0%
|131,773
|1.0%
|0
|6
|To re-elect Pauline Lafferty
|11,842,831
|92.0%
|1,032,322
|8.0%
|0
|7
|To re-elect Gavin Griggs
|12,834,493
|99.7%
|40,660
|0.3%
|0
|8
|To re-elect Polly Williams
|11,964,860
|92.9%
|910,293
|7.1%
|0
|9
|To reappoint auditors
|12,779,949
|99.3%
|86,485
|0.7%
|8,719
|10
|Remuneration of auditors
|12,823,128
|99.6%
|52,025
|0.4%
|0
|11
|To receive and adopt the Remuneration Report
|11,656,814
|90.5%
|1,218,147
|9.5%
|192
|12
|Authority to allot shares
|11,549,109
|97.5%
|297,325
|2.5%
|1,028,719
|13
|To authorize the issue of shares
|12,875,153
|100.00%
|0
|0.0%
|0
|14
|To authorize the disapplication of pre-emption rights
|12,843,717
|99.8%
|31,436
|0.2%
|0
|15
|Authority for the Company to purchase its own shares
|12,850,153
|99.8%
|25,000
|0.2%
|0
Note: Percentage of votes cast excludes withheld votes
