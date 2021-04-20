XP POWER LTD - Result of Annual General Meeting

20 April 2021

XP Power Limited

("XP Power" or "the Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of XP Power Limited was held at 401 Commonwealth Drive, Haw Par Technocentre, Lobby B, #02-02, Singapore 149598 on 20 April 2021, commencing at 5.00 p.m.Singapore time. All resolutions were unanimously passed by a show of hands.

For information, the following table shows the total votes cast by proxy voting on the resolutions that were put to the meeting. The total number of shares in issue was 19,642,296.

Resolution number Resolution description In Favour Against Withheld Votes % Votes % Votes 1 To receive and adopt the reports and audited accounts 12,850,153 100.0% 0 0.0% 25,000 2 To approve the final dividend 12,875,153 100.0% 0 0.0% 0 3 To re-elect James Peters 12,308,528 95.6% 566,625 4.4% 0 4 To re-elect Terry Twigger 11,874082 92.2% 1,001,071 7.8% 0 5 To re-elect Andy Sng 12,743,380 99.0% 131,773 1.0% 0 6 To re-elect Pauline Lafferty 11,842,831 92.0% 1,032,322 8.0% 0 7 To re-elect Gavin Griggs 12,834,493 99.7% 40,660 0.3% 0 8 To re-elect Polly Williams 11,964,860 92.9% 910,293 7.1% 0 9 To reappoint auditors 12,779,949 99.3% 86,485 0.7% 8,719 10 Remuneration of auditors 12,823,128 99.6% 52,025 0.4% 0 11 To receive and adopt the Remuneration Report 11,656,814 90.5% 1,218,147 9.5% 192 12 Authority to allot shares 11,549,109 97.5% 297,325 2.5% 1,028,719 13 To authorize the issue of shares 12,875,153 100.00% 0 0.0% 0 14 To authorize the disapplication of pre-emption rights 12,843,717 99.8% 31,436 0.2% 0 15 Authority for the Company to purchase its own shares 12,850,153 99.8% 25,000 0.2% 0

Note: Percentage of votes cast excludes withheld votes

Enquiries:

XP Power

Gavin Griggs, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0)118 984 5515

Johan Olivier, Acting Chief Financial Officer +44 (0)118 984 5515