Dienstag, 20.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals: Endlich! Ist das der Startschuss?
XP POWER LTD - Result of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

London, April 20

20 April 2021

XP Power Limited

("XP Power" or "the Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of XP Power Limited was held at 401 Commonwealth Drive, Haw Par Technocentre, Lobby B, #02-02, Singapore 149598 on 20 April 2021, commencing at 5.00 p.m.Singapore time. All resolutions were unanimously passed by a show of hands.

For information, the following table shows the total votes cast by proxy voting on the resolutions that were put to the meeting. The total number of shares in issue was 19,642,296.

Resolution numberResolution descriptionIn FavourAgainstWithheld
Votes%Votes%Votes
1To receive and adopt the reports and audited accounts12,850,153100.0%00.0%25,000
2To approve the final dividend12,875,153100.0%00.0%0
3To re-elect James Peters12,308,52895.6%566,6254.4%0
4To re-elect Terry Twigger11,87408292.2%1,001,0717.8%0
5To re-elect Andy Sng12,743,38099.0%131,7731.0%0
6To re-elect Pauline Lafferty11,842,83192.0%1,032,3228.0%0
7To re-elect Gavin Griggs12,834,49399.7%40,6600.3%0
8To re-elect Polly Williams11,964,86092.9%910,2937.1%0
9To reappoint auditors12,779,94999.3%86,4850.7%8,719
10Remuneration of auditors12,823,12899.6%52,0250.4%0
11To receive and adopt the Remuneration Report11,656,81490.5%1,218,1479.5%192
12Authority to allot shares11,549,10997.5%297,3252.5%1,028,719
13To authorize the issue of shares12,875,153100.00%00.0%0
14To authorize the disapplication of pre-emption rights12,843,71799.8%31,4360.2%0
15Authority for the Company to purchase its own shares12,850,15399.8%25,0000.2%0

Note: Percentage of votes cast excludes withheld votes

Enquiries:

XP Power

Gavin Griggs, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0)118 984 5515

Johan Olivier, Acting Chief Financial Officer +44 (0)118 984 5515

