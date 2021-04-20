Boom Again: Trivia Game for Baby Boomers Helps Players Connect While Social Distancing

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2021 / A Baby Boom pop culture trivia game adapted to the pandemic by releasing guides on how players can enjoy the game through video calls, encouraging them to stay connected.

Finding ways to stay in touch with friends and family and have fun together has been one of the challenges of the pandemic. Noticing that, the makers behind the trivia Boom Again put together guides to help its players have fun with their game while socially distancing or hanging out online.

Boom Again is a pop culture trivia game designed specifically for Baby Boomers. It's packed full of trivia questions meant to park memories for the 80 million Boomers who shared the years of their youth. As the company's website puts it:

"Boom Again takes us on a road trip through the Boom Era (the '50s, '60s & '70s). Put down the top. Step on the gas. Have the time of your life . . . again."

Trivia games are an excellent way to get some friends together and have some fun. They excel in their simplicity, taking the idea of a quiz and adding elements to turn it into a fun and exciting competition, which makes them a good option for people who have never gotten into board games before.

On top of being a way to stay social, trivia games are also good brain exercises. Trying to remember pop culture moments from the past can help keep the brain healthy with familiar trivia knowledge. "Hey, You Already Lived the Answers! We grabbed thousands of shared experiences from the '50s, '60s & '70s and crafted questions into easy-to-access categories," says the website.

Studies have shown that social interaction combined with light-hearted memory games can help stave off including encroaching forgetfulness or even signs of depression and dementia. Which makes games such as these more important than ever in the context of a pandemic that made it harder than ever for people to meet face to face and have some good fun.

With that in mind, the creators of Boom Again have put together guides on how players can play online using Zoom and other video conference tools. To play online, only one of the players needs to have a copy of the guide, and the game can be played following the tips and instructions found on the company's website. The company has also uploaded a short video of celebrities playing the game online, which serves as a demonstration of how it can be done.

The Game

Boom Again was created by veteran game maker Brian Hersch, who's a boomer himself and the mastermind behind dozens of successful board games. Boom Again comes packed with over two thousand trivia questions split into six categories. It can be played by up to 10 players, who split themselves into two teams that compete against each other.

On top of the trivia cards, the game comes with a board and six authentic boomer tokens, which are used to keep track of which team is winning. The game is elegantly simple, with a set of rules that fit on a single page. For a full overview of how this boomer game is played, visit the company's website: https://boomagain.com/.

