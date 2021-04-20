Safeguard Medical Expands Emergency Medical Offerings with H&H Acquisition

Comprehensive portfolio of life-saving products helps heroes save lives

CHICAGO, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeguard Medical, a global leader in emergency medical technologies and specialized training for first responders, today announced that it has acquired H&H Medical Corporation. Highly regarded for its proprietary line of military-grade trauma products used in the critical minutes immediately following a traumatic event, H&H further expands the Safeguard Medical portfolio, better enabling those who respond to emergency situations to save lives.

"Our mission at Safeguard Medical is to equip and enable responders at every skill level to preserve life in any environment. The acquisition of H&H adds another trusted brand to our market-leading portfolio and expands our ability to partner with life-saving responders around the world," said Adam Johnson, chief executive officer of Safeguard Medical. "This acquisition is another important step toward fulfilling our vision to provide first responders with the most differentiated technologies and training."

Safeguard was formed in 2020 through the merger of Combat Medical Systems, Prometheus Medical, Trauma FX Ltd., and Water-Jel Technologies. With the addition of H&H Medical Corporation, Safeguard remains well positioned to not only solve the emergency medical needs of today, but also to prepare for the demands of tomorrow.

"Safeguard Medical is the ideal company to advance our vision of providing people with simple and effective medical solutions that make the difference between saving a life or witnessing a death," said Paul Harder, president, H&H Medical Corporation. "Safeguard's extensive range of emergency medical products and training, combined with its global reach, will give our customers access to an entirely new level of support."

About Safeguard Medical

Safeguard Medical is home to the world's leading and trusted brands for emergency medical product technologies, and skills training. Offering a powerful portfolio of innovative, high-quality products, simulation capabilities, training courses and consultancy programs, Safeguard Medical is dedicated to advancing its mission of equipping and enabling responders at every skill level to preserve life in any environment. Driven by innovation and real-world experience, Safeguard Medical aims to solve not only the emergency medical needs of today, but prepare for the demands of tomorrow. Safeguard Medical is a company of Water Street Healthcare Partners, a strategic investor focused exclusively on the health care industry. For more information, visit www.safeguardmedical.com.

