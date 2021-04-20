Acarix AB: Acarix publishes the annual report for 2020

Press release

Malmö, Sweden, April 20, 2021

Acarix publishes the annual report for 2020

Today, Tuesday April 20, Acarix is publishing its Annual Report for 2020 on the company website www.acarix.com.

The Annual Report is also attached to this press release.

For further information, please contact:

Per Persson, CEO, E-mail: per.persson@acarix.com, Phone: +46 73 600 59 90

The information was provided, through the agency of the above contact person, for publication at the time specified by the company's news distributor, GlobeNewswire.

About Acarix:

Acarix was established in 2009 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market) is Certified Adviser to Acarix. For more information, please visit www.acarix.com.

Attachments