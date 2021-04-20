CLS Holdings USA, Inc.: A Joint Venture: CLS Branded Division, City Trees, Partners with Renowned Nevada Cultivator in Exclusive Collaboration

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCCESSWIRE / April 20, 2021 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSH)(CSE:CLSH), the 'Company' or 'CLS', a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, today announced the development of an exclusive line of collaboration products through its branded wholesale division, City Trees. The brand has secured an agreement with renowned Nevada cannabis cultivator, Nature's Chemistry, to produce a co-branded line of cured and live resin concentrate products, for release commencing in April 2021.

In its second fully co-branded collaboration project, City Trees will be producing cured and live resin products made exclusively from Nature's Chemistry high quality input material, starting with 5,000 units of cured concentrate. The project has been structured as an equal net revenue split, and will be sold collaboratively by both entities to encourage rapid sell-through and expanded market penetration. With this highly anticipated release generating excitement across the state, driven by both brands' reputation for quality, many dispensaries have already earmarked an allotment of these new concentrates with pre-orders.

"We are thrilled to be working with a cultivator like Nature's Chemistry that has a reputation for, and regularly delivers on, some of the highest quality cannabis in Nevada," remarked City Trees Director of Laboratory Operations, Dr. Dominick Monaco. "We are extremely selective when we consider co-branding a product, as we're very protective of the brand we've built and our growing reputation for quality concentrate products. The strains grown by Nature's Chemistry absolutely adhere to the quality we seek out. We see it in the phenomenal yields we're achieving in the extraction process - almost double what we would normally see for hydrocarbon extraction of this type."

Ari Yazdanpanah, co-owner and operator of Nature's Chemistry, said that "We are glad to have found a formidable extractor in City Trees to add to our distinct group of partners. The quality of their concentrates and the way in which they run their facility is exemplary. The quality of our flower always comes first, so finding an extractor that adheres to those same high standards and translates that same quality into a concentrate is vital for us. We're glad for the partnership and look forward to a very long and lasting relationship."

City Trees' first fully co-branded product, a live resin concentrate produced with popular regional cultivator State Flower, was released in November 2020. As the brand continues to gain notoriety for producing some of the highest quality extraction products in the state, the Company looks forward to fielding future requests for collaborative product development to raise the bar for cannabis in Nevada as a whole and to continue producing unique and innovative products.

About CLS Holdings USA, Inc.

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (CLSH) is a diversified cannabis company that acts as an integrated cannabis producer and retailer through its Oasis Cannabis subsidiaries in Nevada and plans to expand to other states. CLS stands for "Cannabis Life Sciences," in recognition of the Company's patented proprietary method of extracting various cannabinoids from the marijuana plant and converting them into products with a higher level of quality and consistency. The Company's business model includes licensing operations, processing operations, processing facilities, sale of products, brand creation and consulting services. https://www.clsholdingsinc.com/

Founded in 2017, City Trees is a Nevada-based cannabis cultivation, production and distribution company. Offering a wide variety of products with consistent results, City Trees products are available in numerous dispensaries throughout the state of Nevada. https://citytrees.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and 'forward-looking statements' as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, the 'forward-looking statements'). These statements relate to, among other things, the impact of the COVID-19 virus on our business, the results of our initiatives to retain our employees and strengthen our relationships with our customers and community during the pandemic, the effect of our initiatives to expand market share and achieve growth during and following the pandemic, results of operations and financial performance, anticipated future events, and the effectiveness of our business practices during the pandemic. The continued spread of COVID-19 could have, and in some cases already has had, an adverse impact on our business, operations and financial results, including through disruptions in our cultivation and processing activities, supply chains and sales channels, and retail dispensary operations as well as a deterioration of general economic conditions including a possible national or global recession. Due to the uncertainties associated with the continued spread of COVID-19 and the timing of vaccinations, it is not possible to estimate its impact on our business, operations or financial results; however, the impact could be material. In some cases, you can identify forward looking statements by terminology such as 'may,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'intends,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'goals,' 'projects,' 'anticipates,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'predicts,' 'potential,' or 'continue' or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, are uncertain and involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, levels of activity or performance to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity or performance. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date that they were made. These cautionary statements should be considered together with any written or oral forward-looking statements that we may issue in the future. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to reflect actual results, later events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. See CLS Holdings USA filings with the SEC and on its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com for additional details.

